New York Giants 2024 Position Unit Review: Running Backs
Much was made of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s decision to let Saquon Barkley walk out the door and to the Eagles.
But if we’re talking strictly about rushing performance, Barkley would not have topped 2,000 yards rushing behind a Giants offensive line that, per ESPN’s NFL Team Win Rate Rankings, finished with a 69% run-blocking win rate (27th) versus the Eagles' 72% run-block win rate (9th).
From a rushing statistical perspective, it’s unfair to compare Barkley with Giants rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr just because Barkley had almost twice as many rushing attempts as Tracy and, again, a better offensive line to work with.
Tracy showed enough promise as a starter in about half a season to soften the blow of losing Barkley. He finished with 839 rushing yards on 192 carries (4.4 yards per carry), the rushing yardage total second among NFL rookie running backs, just behind Bucky Irving (1,140 yards) of the Bucs.
Tracy also topped 1,000 all-purpose yards (1,123) on the season, pairing up with receiver Maik Nabers to become the first set of rookie teammates to record 1,000 scrimmage yards since 2006 (Marques Colston and Reggie Bush of the Saints).
Tracy’s season-ending rushing yardage also put him second on the franchisee’s rookie list, behind Barkley (1,307 in 2018).
2024 in Review
The Giants found themselves a keeper in Tyrone Tracy, Jr., but is an upgrade or two in the cards for this unit?
- Rostered Players: Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Dante Miller, Jakob Johnson
- Under Contract: Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, Dante Miller
- No Longer on the Roster: Jakob Johnson
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
One of the few pleasant surprises of the 2024 season, Tracy started slow, getting his feet wet four weeks into his rookie season.
He took advantage of an injury to starter Devin Singletary in Week 5 and ended up having his breakout game, going for 129 yards on the ground on just 18 carries, a hefty 7.2 yards per carry.
What he showed that day were skills he carried through the entire season – aggressiveness attacking the line of scrimmage, good vision, the ability to consistently make yards after contact, and just enough explosiveness to get through small openings.
Tracy played in all 17 games, finishing with 839 yards on the ground and another 284 yards on 38 catches. He also had a few too many drops and some fumble issues mid-season. There is certainly room for growth, but the essentials are there.
Tracy may not have the size and feet to be a bell cow, but he’s certainly starting material with a well-rounded game that showed improvement late with his pass-blocking.
Devin Singletary
Signed for two years after the Giants lost Saquon Barkley, Singletary started the first four games and was a reliable but unexciting presence.
A 95-yard effort in Week 2 sparked interest, but a Week 5 injury opened the door for Tracy to take over, pushing Singletary into rotation territory from which he never escaped.
Like the rookie, Singletary had some early ball security issues, but he’s not a big playmaker, making ball security a requisite. The bottom line is that Singletary did not react well to a starter’s workload and seemed more comfortable in a rotation.
Singletary showed enough quicks to get himself out of trouble, but his lack of explosiveness and speed were alarming.
Eminently reliable, this six-year vet is a good blocker and receiver, but he didn’t move the needle with the ball in his hands.
Singletary has two more years left on his contract, the last of the guaranteed money ($3.5 million) owed to him in 2025. That makes his 2025 cap hit $6.25 million, a bit much if he will be in that RB2 role behind Tracy.
With that kind of cap commitment, Singletary probably isn’t going anywhere this year unless the Giants were to try to trade him (unlikely) to get out from under that contract.
Eric Gray
This second-year back only had 14 rushing attempts and did little with them. Gray never embarrassed himself out there. His pass blocking was more than acceptable, and he caught 10 balls out of the backfield without a drop.
However, his lack of speed will always hold him back, which continued to show up on kickoff returns as opponents often kicked the ball his way.
If the Giants choose another running back in this year’s running back-heavy draft, Gray could be looking at an uphill battle to make it through his third NFL season with the Giants.
Dante Miller
Miller spent all but two games—Week 5 against Seattle (he didn’t see any game action) and Week 18 against the Eagles—on the practice squad, where he honed his craft.
He is known for his straight-line speed, but as a running back, he must show he can do much more than just run like the wind.
Jakob Johnson
This six-year vet ping-ponged between the practice squad and the roster through most of the year, suiting up for only three games and alternating between lead-blocking fullback, where he appeared most comfortable, and as an in-line blocking tight end.
The 30-year-old was as physical a blocker as the team had all year, but the Giants just couldn’t find a way to keep him on the roster thanks to the injuries that piled up.