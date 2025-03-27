Giants Country

Prospective Giants’ First-round Draft Pick Abdul Carter to Sit Out Pro Day

NFL teams haven't had much time to examine Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter since the Nittany Lions' postseason ended.

Patricia Traina

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, whose goal was to work out for NFL teams during the Nittany Lions pro day on Friday, is sitting that one out due to his ongoing rehab from a shoulder injury suffered during the Penn State playoff game against Boise State.

This development is potentially significant because Carter did not work out at the combine due to a stress reaction in his right foot that doctors uncovered during the medical check part of the event. 

Carter, at one point, was thought to have needed surgery for the stress reaction. After consulting with multiple doctors, it was determined that surgery was unnecessary.  

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, indicated that the outside linebacker could still plan to hold a workout for teams sometime in mid-April, putting things about a week or so before the draft. 

Carter is thought to be a top-five prospect in this year’s draft, but admittedly, his medicals are starting to create a bit of a concern, given that he’s been unable to work out for teams. 

The hope is that another three weeks of rest and rehab for his injuries will make the difference and enable him to be at his best ahead of the upcoming draft weekend, which will get underway in less than a month. 

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

