They Might Be Giants: Top College Football Perfomers from Week 7
Week 7 of the College Football season is over, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects really improved their performances.
WR Evan Stewart, Oregon
Evan Stewart used the biggest game to date for the Oregon Ducks to break out and dominate the competition.
Against Ohio State, he reeled in seven of his eight targets for 149 yards receiving and one touchdown. Stewart was a headache for the Buckeyes' top cornerback Denzel Burke in coverage.
Stewart’s route running, quick-twitch movements, and explosiveness open the pathway for his impact to be felt in a big way on Saturday night.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel trusted his versatile receiver early and often in a pivotal win in Big Ten conference play.
TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson
Jake Briningstool is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is a fluid and athletic mover at 6-6, 240 pounds.
Briningstool runs good routes while possessing the speed to consistently win vertically down the field. To be honest, his season has been inconsistent.
Against Wake Forest in week 7, Briningstool caught seven of his ten targets for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Briningstool's catch radius is key to creating mismatches in the red zone and winning at the catch point. He is a talented tight end who needs more targets to showcase his full potential.
Edge Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
Ashton Gillotte notched his first sack in his best game of the season against Virginia. Gillotte had six quarterback pressures and lived in the Cavaliers' backfield all game.
He knows how to set up and defeat blocks in one-on-one situations. Gillotte is built to set the edge against the run and wreak havoc against opposing passing attacks.
To pair with his physical abilities, Gillotte has a non-stop motor that is not coachable.
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Drew Allar answered the bell in a tough overtime matchup with Miller Moss and the USC Trojans in the Coliseum. Allar has the frame and physical tools that NFL scouts and decision-makers love at the quarterback position.
Standing at 6-5 235 pounds, Allar is fleet-footed with plus-level athleticism to make plays with his legs in and outside the pocket.
He did this on a key late-game 4th down conversion, avoiding the rush and extending the play before delivering an on-target pass for a new set of downs.
Allar's arm talent is among the best in the nation; he can access the entire field. He finished the game with 391 passing yards, completing 70% of his passes with two touchdowns.
He did have three interceptions (one was a Hail Mary attempt), but the offense was on his shoulders with a minimally effective rushing attack.
Penn State's offense lacks proven NFL-caliber receivers to alleviate the pressure of carrying the offense. Allar proved he could be the guy on the road this past Saturday.
RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
One of the biggest revelations at the running back position this season is Iowa star Kaleb Johnson.
He has been tasked to put the Hawkeyes' offense on his shoulders all season. In their blowout win against Washington, Johnson finished the game with 21 carries, 166 yards, and two rushing touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes' passing attack is porous, creating heavier defensive fronts for Johnson, but he has proven that does not matter. He is one of the top backs in the country and continues to produce as such!