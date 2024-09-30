They Might Be Giants: Week 5 College Football Standouts
The 2024 college football season is in full swing, and Week 5 was loaded with big-time performances by familiar and unfamiliar faces.
We saw young stars shining bright under the spotlight. Prospect stocks are rising and falling as everyone begins to hit their strides.
Here are five standout 2025 NFL Draft prospects from Week 5.
WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
One of the more dominant performances in Week 5 came from Ole Miss star WR Tre Harris. Harris was heavily relied on by QB Jaxson Dart in their first SEC conference game. He finished with 11 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown.
Harris is listed as 6-3 and 210 pounds, and he can use his frame to his advantage. Harris used his body to win inside leverage and work the horizontal plan on inbreaking routes.
The New York Giants still lack a true big-body outside receiver to pair with Malik Nabers. Harris is a name to watch as the college football season progresses.
WR Jack Bech, TCU
If the Giants wanted to add a receiver later in the 2025 NFL Draft, TCU's Jack Bech is an ideal candidate.
He became the Hornfrog's number-one receiver this season and for a good reason. Bech has been a reliable separator with strong, nuanced route-running abilities.
He has the trust of his quarterback to come down with contested catches consistently. Bech has dropped one pass on 45 targets this season. Coming off another masterful performance against Kansas, he caught ten receptions for 131 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
As one of the more slept-on pass catchers in the country, the 6-2 and 215-pound Bech could help add some size to the Giants' offense.
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
No running back is performing at a better level than Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who leads the nation with 845 rushing yards.
Jeanty is coming off an elite performance against Washington State--he rushed for 259 yards on 26 carries, adding four more rushing touchdowns to push his total to ten.
Jeanty combines contact balance, a low center of gravity, and patience as a runner. He is single-handedly carrying the Broncos' offense on his back. The Giants offense could use a running back with this high-level ability to lead their rushing attack in 2025.
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Clemson's star linebacker Barrett Carter is coming off the best game of his season against Stanford. He was an impactful defender to help slow down the Cardinals' perimeter rushing attack.
Carter finished the game with ten tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. It is a complete performance from Carter, who is re-inserting himself in the conversation for LB1 of the draft.
With his explosive athleticism and coverage ability, he would be a nice fit behind the Giant's defensive line.
CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
After transferring from USC, Domani Jackson was brought in to help restock Alabama's CB position. Jackson had arguably the best game of his career against the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was targeted six times, surrendering two receptions for 23 yards. Jackson walked away with an interception as well. He was locking down his matchup in coverage, and if he decided to enter the draft, Jackson could be a Day 2 prospect.