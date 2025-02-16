Giants Country

This One Factor About QB Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Concerns Giants

Will Sanders' father, Deion, refrain from pouring fuel on the fire if things go south for his son at the NFL level?

Patricia Traina

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome.
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The New York Giants brass is under enough pressure to fix the underperforming franchise, particularly at the quarterback position.

If they make the wrong move again, that would probably not only spell the end of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era but also set the franchise back even further than where it currently stands.

As the general manager and head coach continue to investigate this year’s rather thin quarterback class, one brewing concern needs to be addressed if the team believes that Colroado’s Shedeur Sanders is their future franchise quarterback.

That concern, notes the New York Post,  is Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and football coach.

Like any parent, Sanders wants what’s best for his children. But there is a fine line between serving as an advisor and being a “stage parent.”  

This, as the Post notes, is the concern with Deion Sanders, the head coach at Colorado. Will “Coach Prime,” who has groomed Shedeur for the NFL every step of the way, step back and let his son cut his teeth in the bright spotlight of New York for better or worse?

Or will the outspoken Sanders go public with comments the moment things go south or worse yet be constantly asked about his son's performance in the NFL? 

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The elder Sanders has already been vocal about planning to run interference if a team whose situation is unstable attempts to draft his son. 

Rather than view it as an opportunity for his immensely talented son to turn a struggling franchise around, Sanders, who has never been shy about giving his opinions, has said he will “pull an Eli” if a team whose situation isn’t stable drafts his son.

It should be about the prospect’s talent and upside–and Shedeur Sanders has an abundance of both. 

However, the potential for a sideshow the minute things hit a rocky path is a very real concern that the Giants, who have already had their share of drama in recent years and who are in a market where every little thing is magnified ten-fold, need to consider carefully in the weeks leading up to what might just be their biggest franchise-altering decision this current regime has yet to face.    

