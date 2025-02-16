How Quickly Could Giants Turn Things Around?
After finishing the season 3-14, the New York Giants have some major work to do on their roster. But with the right moves made, could the Giants turn things around fairly quickly and become more competitive again?
You’d like to think so, but the problem is the Giants are still rebuilding in this year four of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era, which is why ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler, in his breakdown of where every NFL team currently stands, slotted the Giants as a team that is still in the "rebuild in the works" tier.
"Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback,” Fowler wrote.
“Expect New York, in a must-win situation for coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, to potentially double down on the position -- signing a veteran (Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford are among options on my radar) and drafting a rookie -- then reconfigure the offensive line to solve it once and for all."
Interestingly enough, Fowler believes that the Giants' defensive line is a strength and can pressure opponents without blitzing, but those opinions are debatable.
While the Giants have Dexter Lawrence on their defensive line, that position is still a glaring need because they never really replaced Leonard Williams when he was traded away two years ago.
On the edges, Brian Burns proved to be well worth the Giants' investment in him, but the jury is still out on Kayvon Thibodeaux. Although he missed games due to a broken wrist this past season, he has yet to develop a repertoire of pass-rush moves to throw at an opponent who blocks his main move.
And then there is the matter of the defensive secondary. Deonte Banks was being counted on to become a CB1, but instead, he badly regressed in his second NFL season.
Dru Phillips proved to be a stud in the making in the slot, but the Giants never really found an answer to their CB2 spot, which is sure to be a top priority this offseason.
Schoen and Daboll have plenty of work to do in the offseason and the means to improve the roster. New York's projected salary cap space is $44.7 million before any cuts or restructured contracts are made.
The position they need to focus on the most is quarterback. After failing to select one and sticking with Daniel Jones, Schoen’s next move at the position will make or break his tenure as the Giants' general manager.
The Giants are widely believed to be planning a double-dip in free agency and the draft for a new quarterback.
Wilson, who drew interest from the Giants last offseason, could be an option. Still, as of late, there has been a growing amount of chatter that if the Rams and Matthew Stafford can’t agree on a new contract, the Giants could very well come into play as a potential trade partner.
The front office also needs to improve the franchise’s trenches. According to Pro Football Focus's year-end offensive line ratings, the Giants' offensive line ranked 26th in pass-block win rate (56%) and 27th in run-block win rate (69%).
The unit, which dealt with injuries that tested its depth, also allowed 48 sacks and had no answer at left tackle after Andrew Thomas was lost midway through the season with a foot injury.
The Giants not only need depth, they need to settle the right guard position. Greg van Roten is due to his free agency, and while he didn’t play badly last year, the Giants might want to have Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Jake Kubas compete for the spot, that is, unless they sign someone or draft a newcomer to fill the role.
With so many holes on the roster, Schoen and Daboll have to strike gold on every free agency signing and draft pick to speed along the process.
While you never say never, the Giants probably won’t be a team we’re discussing in December for a potential postseason berth as this multiyear rebuild continues.