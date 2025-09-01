Giants Country

Everything You Need to Know About NY Giants at Washington Commanders (Week 1)

Bookmark this page for our complete coverage leading up to the New York Giants' Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders.

Patricia Traina

Washington Commanders helmets
Washington Commanders helmets / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Brian Daboll Mum on NY Giants Injuries, Roster Battle Results Ahead of Week 1 Opener

With Daboll refusing to confirm anything, here is what is believed will be the case.

NY Giants Open as Underdogs Against Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Until proven otherwise, expect the Giants to be underdogs in their games this season.

4 Biggest Questions About NY Giants Defense Ahead of Week 1 Opener

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants poured a lot of resources into their defense, but that doesn't mean there still aren't some questions in need of answering.

5 Biggest Questions About NY Giants Offense Ahead of Week 1 Opener

The New York Giants take the field, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.
The New York Giants take the field, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback play, injury concerns, and play calling top our list of the five most pressing questions about the New York Giants ahead of their Week 1 opener.

