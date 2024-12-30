Fans React on Social Media to Giants' 45-33 Win Over Colts
The New York Giants finally won a football game after 10 straight losses.
Boy, is the fan base mad.
Drew Lock finally has the game of his career as a Giant and leads the team to victory. The fan base is treating him as though he is Darth Vader.
Lock went 17-of-23 for 309 yards and tossed four touchdowns. Lock also added a rushing touchdown. For his efforts, he could be the most hated man in the tri-state area.
Having Lock and the Giants bust out a 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts means the Giants will more than likely lose the top pick of the first round of the NFL Draft in 2025.
It potentially could mean no Cam Ward or no Shedeur Sanders. The Giants fan base is not happy.
After ten straight losses one might think the Giants fans would be happy. There might not even be any more airplanes flying over MetLife Stadium with unpleasant messages directed at co-owner John Mara.
It looks like the New England Patriots won by losing. Call it addition by subtraction. Heading into the final week of the season, the Patriots are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick of the draft.
The only good thing about it is the Patriots will not be drafting a quarterback as they just used a first-round pick on Drake Maye last spring.
Right now, according to Tankathon, the Giants own the fourth pick, which means they have a shot at Sanders or Ward but can no longer call their shot. The Tennessee Titans have the projected second pick, which could be Ward or Sanders, which would mean the Giants would get whoever is leftover,
One fan went to social media to say the Giants have done their fanbase a tremendous disservice on Sunday by losing the right to control their own draft destiny.
The Giants suffered the draft whammy on Sunday. Next Sunday, former Giants running back Saquon Barkley will attempt to break the single-season rushing record against them. Nothing lost in the translation of this Homelander tweet from the hit series Boys.
One has to feel bad for a guy like Lock. He is a career journeyman and for the first time in a long while he has fully earned his paycheck.
All people want to do on social media is destroy the guy. To drive home the point, Thomas R. Petersen used the hashtag #torture when referring to Lock's performance and the Giants' victory.
It seems like more Giants fans wanted the team to lose a game they won, and lose all the games they want them to win. Some fans on social media are just never happy,