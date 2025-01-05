New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
It's finally here: the final week of the regular season for the New York Giants. 2024 just so happened to be their 100th anniversary as a franchise, but in reality, it's one they'd like to forget and move on from quickly.
The Giants won last week 45-33, in an offensive explosion that hasn't been seen all season. It was their first victory since Week 5's 29-20 win in Seattle, as well as their first win at home this season.
Many were upset at the Giants winning and lowering their draft pick. However, it's obvious the players don't care about such things and play to win. Seeing as the Philadelphia Eagles are resting most of their starters on Sunday, the Giants could be in for their fourth win of the season.
Saquon Barkley, infamously known as the Giants' former star, was 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. The record will remain intact, as Barkley won't be facing his former team to do so.
Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett will also be out, meaning Tanner McKee will be in line to start for the Eagles. As for the Giants, they are not resting starters and will be looking for another victory.
Star rookie Malik Nabers surpassed 100 catches and 1,000 yards last week with his incredible performance. Nabers, who is now at 104 catches on the season, will need four more receptions to break the Giants' single-season franchise record held by Steve Smith (107).
It will be interesting to see how the Giants respond to the backlash they received from winning last week. Could this also be the final game of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll regime in New York? Plenty of questions will be answered following the conclusion of this matchup.
New York Giants (3-13) vs Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 5, 2024 at 1 pm ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- Regular Season History: This will be the 180th regular season meeting between the Giants and Eagles. Philadelphia currently leads the series 91-86-2, defeating the Giants 28-3 in their Week 7 matchup. The Giants' last win against the Eagles came in Week 18 of last season, 27-10. The Giants are still searching for their first win in Philadelphia since 2013.
- TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Play-by-Play. Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty, Analysts. AJ Ross, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Ron Torbert
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +2.5 , Eagles -2.5 || Money Line: Giants +120, Eagles -142 || Over/Under: Giants O 37.5, Eagles U 37.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
