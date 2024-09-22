New York Giants Report Card: Grades on the Rise
Here are our grades for the New York Giants' 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Offense: B+
Daniel Jones and the offense started hot in the first half, recording 218 net yards to Cleveland's 41. Jones went 17 of 19 for 178 yards, with two touchdowns, both to rookie receiver Malik Nabers. And speaking of Nabers, he caught all six of his first-half pass targets for 66 yards as the Browns had no answers for the Giants offense, which went 3-for-3 in the red zone in the first half.
In the second half, things cooled down and got a tad sloppy. Jones threw an ill-advised pass late in the game deep in his own territory, which was nearly picked off if it were not for Nabers alertly swatting it away from the defender.
Running back Devin Singletary lost his second straight fumble in as many weeks, though the Browns couldn’t convert on the turnover. Singletary made up for that gaffe at the end of the game when he alertly gave himself up at the 1-yard line after breaking free for a 43-yard gain with the Browns having no time-outs.
Overall, the 340 yards were the Giants’ best of the season and the first time they recorded more than 300 yards on offense since Week 16 last season against the Los Angeles Rams when they recorded 389 yards.
Defense: A-
The Giants' defense knew it had to be more aggressive and especially effective against a banged-up Browns offensive line, and that’s exactly what they did. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen unleashed the hounds with a little more aggressive blitzing, and the result was a whopping eight quarterback sacks, and 17 quarterback hits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who finished 21 of 37 for 196 with two touchdowns.
Watson was able to get into a little more of a groove in the second half, where he went 13 of 26 for 129 yards and the two touchdowns mentioned above (both to receiver Amari Cooper, who got the better of his matchup with Giants cornerback Deonte Banks).
Giants edge rusher Brian Burns, sore groin and all, had a breakout afternoon in his first season as a Giant. Burns, according to ESPN’s Stats & Info, recorded a 39% pass-rush win rate, the sixth highest in the league this week.
Others who had themselves an afternoon included outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (two tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (three tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits), and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (six tackles, half a sack and three quarterback hits).
Special Teams: C
Punter Jamie Gillan had mostly a solid afternoon, but one of his punts took the wrong spin and ended up as a touchback. Eric Gray, who struggled with kickoff returns last year, was responsible for the Browns’ first score of the game when he failed to protect the opening kickoff and had the ball punched out of his hands, the Browns taking a 7-0 lead on the next play. And so much for having solved the kicker situation. Greg Joseph hooked his lone field goal attempt, a 48-yarder, wide right.
Coaching: A-
Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen called one of their best games of the season. The only major demerit is the decision to go back to Gray on kickoff returns, especially after last year’s adventures. Also, give credit to Daboll and company for not panicking when the Browns started slicing into the Giants' 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.