2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are a team on the rise and are coached by yet another former member of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's staff in Brian Flores. But where are the Dolphins' strengths and weaknesses? Alain Poupart of All Dolphins fills us in.

The Giants and Dolphins don't see each other very often, but lately, when they have, there's been some history involved.

The first time these two teams made history was in 2007 when they christened the league's International Series, a game played in Wembley Stadium in London (a Giants win).

This time around, the Dolphins and Giants are making history of sorts because with the addition of the 17th game to the schedule, the Giants, who usually see the Dolphins every fourth year, will be seeing them for the second time in three seasons.

The Giants, who lead the regular-season series 7-2, have won the last four games. The last time these two teams met was on December 15, 2019, Eli Manning's final career game in which he threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-20 Giants victory in MetLife Stadium.

The Giants last visited Miami on December 14, 2015, when Manning completed 27 of 31 passes, a career-best 87.1 percent (minimum 20 attempts) in a 31-24 victory. The Giants are also 3-0 in Miami, having won games in 1993 and 1996.

How will the Giants stack up against the Dolphins? We'll find out in Week 13, but for now, All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart joined me in the video above to provide an overview of some emerging questions about the Dolphins, including:

What's the deal with Tua?

What's going on with the defense and Xavien Howard?

Names to watch this year.

And more!

(The original interview exceeded the maximum time limit for the video. You can hear the entire discussion below, which features some questions and answers that didn't make the video.)

