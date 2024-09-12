Giants Week 2 Injury Report: Malik Nabers Limited with Knee Injury
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was added to the team’s injury report with a knee issue. Nabers was listed as a limited participant in practice.
It’s unclear when Nabers developed his issue, but since he wasn’t on Wednesday’s report, it’s assumed that something might have happened on Thursday.
Head coach Brian Daboll did not hold a formal news briefing on Thursday, though he did quickly speak with reporters on his way out to practice. And no mention was made of Nabers having any issues.
Speaking of Giants receivers, Darius Slayton, who is in the concussion protocol, is trending in the right direction, head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday.
Slayton advanced to the latter stages of the protocol, which is to engage in non-contact activity. While not completely out of the woods just yet, Slayton is trending in the right direction for Sunday, though it’s also likely that second-year man Jalin Hyatt will see an increase in his game reps Sunday so as not to tax Slayton too much coming off his injury.
Linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) and cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) worked on the side during the part of practice open to the media. Punt returner Gunner Olszewski (groin) was not spotted on the field and is likely headed to injured reserve.
GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Darius Muasau
ILB
knee
DNP
DNP
Darius Slayton
WR
concussion
DNP
Limited
Nick McCloud
CB
knee
DNP
DNP
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
groin
DNP
DNP
Malik Nabers
WR
knee
--
Limited
Micah McFadden
ILB
groin
Full
Full
In other injury news, outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen suffered a broken leg in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings when he was hit on the sideline by Minnesota running back Ty Chandler in the fourth quarter. Bullen underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his leg, and defensive assistant Ben Burress appeared to be taking on some of Bullen’s duties at the start of Thursday’s practice.
COMMANDERS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Zach Ertz
TE
Rest
DNP
--
Jer'Zhan Newton
DT
Foot/Rest
DNP
Limited
Tyler Owens
S
Ankle
Limited
Full
Brandon Coleman
OT
Sholder
Full
Full
Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.
CB
Thumb
Full
Limited
Brian Robinson, Jr.
RB
Knee
Full
Full
Trent Scott
OT
Knee
Full
Full
Forbes will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn UCL in his thumb suffered in the team's regular-season opener last week against Tampa Bay. That would obviously make him unavailable for Sunday's game against the Giants.