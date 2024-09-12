Giants Country

Giants Week 2 Injury Report: Malik Nabers Limited with Knee Injury

Plus, a Giants assistant coach suffered an injury during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) gains yards after catch during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) gains yards after catch during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was added to the team’s injury report with a knee issue. Nabers was listed as a limited participant in practice.

It’s unclear when Nabers developed his issue, but since he wasn’t on Wednesday’s report, it’s assumed that something might have happened on Thursday. 

Head coach Brian Daboll did not hold a formal news briefing on Thursday, though he did quickly speak with reporters on his way out to practice. And no mention was made of Nabers having any issues. 

Speaking of Giants receivers, Darius Slayton, who is in the concussion protocol, is trending in the right direction, head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday.

Slayton advanced to the latter stages of the protocol, which is to engage in non-contact activity. While not completely out of the woods just yet, Slayton is trending in the right direction for Sunday, though it’s also likely that second-year man Jalin Hyatt will see an increase in his game reps Sunday so as not to tax Slayton too much coming off his injury.

Linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) and cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) worked on the side during the part of practice open to the media. Punt returner Gunner Olszewski (groin) was not spotted on the field and is likely headed to injured reserve.

GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Darius Muasau

ILB

knee

DNP

DNP

Darius Slayton

WR

concussion

DNP

Limited

Nick McCloud

CB

knee

DNP

DNP

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

groin

DNP

DNP

Malik Nabers

WR

knee

--

Limited

Micah McFadden

ILB

groin

Full

Full

In other injury news, outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen suffered a broken leg in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings when he was hit on the sideline by Minnesota running back Ty Chandler in the fourth quarter. Bullen underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his leg, and defensive assistant Ben Burress appeared to be taking on some of Bullen’s duties at the start of Thursday’s practice.

COMMANDERS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Zach Ertz

TE

Rest

DNP

--

Jer'Zhan Newton

DT

Foot/Rest

DNP

Limited

Tyler Owens

S

Ankle

Limited

Full

Brandon Coleman

OT

Sholder

Full

Full

Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.

CB

Thumb

Full

Limited

Brian Robinson, Jr.

RB

Knee

Full

Full

Trent Scott

OT

Knee

Full

Full

Forbes will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn UCL in his thumb suffered in the team's regular-season opener last week against Tampa Bay. That would obviously make him unavailable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

