Joshua Ezeudu Feels Ready to Step in at Left Tackle for Giants
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has never been one to disclose any final personnel plans to the media ahead of a game, usually saving those “decisions” for his Friday night staff meetings when his weekly pregame media obligations are through.
But when it comes to the offensive line, which must pick up the pieces after losing left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season, Daboll gave enough clues to identify who the next man up will be and why.
That next man up is reserve offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, a three-year veteran who in 2022 was the Giants’ third-round draft pick and who, at one time, was a top competitor for the team’s starting left guard position until a combination of injuries and coaching screwed him over.
Ezeudu isn’t about to permanently unseat Andrew Thomas at left tackle, no matter how well he plays, and there is always the chance that he doesn’t hold his own in the substitute role, which forces another change down the line.
But right now, all signs are pointing toward Ezeudu getting the starting job with Jermaine Eluemunor, who can play the position and would do so if asked but who also said he preferred to stay on the right side, and Evan Neal, who played on the left side at Alabama, not in strong consideration.
“He’s improved, albeit in practice, in one-on-ones, on the show team,’’ Daboll said of Ezeudu. “He’s not going to be Andrew, he’s going to be Ezeudu.’’
And that’s fine with Ezeudu, who, although embracing this opportunity, said he was sad that it came about at the expense of Thomas, whom he considers both a mentor and a good friend.
“I'm not trying to be A.T.; I'm just trying to be me. And I know I'll get better with time, too,” he said.
Ezeudu praised new offensive line coaches Carmen Briocillo and James Ferentz, noting how much of a difference it’s made in his overall strength, confidence, and technique. He also acknowledged that the reps he received all during the spring and summer were a big difference compared to last offseason when he didn’t do any work at left tackle until a couple of days before the Week 1 opener.
“To get better at anything, all you need is reps. So, I got a lot of reps in the spring. I got tons of reps in camp, and I've continued to get a lot of reps now, too,” he said.
Ezeudu also praised Thomas, who had taken him under his wing and helped him adjust to playing tackle at this level.
“Just how technical he is and how much intent he has because everybody has intent, but playing tackle is different from playing guard. You have to be very intentional because if you're not, then the dude could just go right past you in a split second.”
Ezeudu and the Giants do not want to see that. So, if his number is indeed called, Ezeudu feels better equipped to handle it.
“Last year, I was gaining confidence as I went each week,” he said. “And from last year to this year, like each day I was at tackle last year, it has built my confidence to where I am today.”