How Giants Plan to Address Void Left by LT Andrew Thomas’s Injury
Despite having played six games this season that, in his words, was not up to his standards, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is still widely regarded as one of the top left tackles in the league and a player who is difficult to replace.
Such is the opinion of head coach Brian Daboll, who now must figure out how to replace the star left tackle and team captain for the rest of the season following Thomas’s season-ending lis franc injury for which he had surgery on Wednesday morning.
“You can't replace an Andrew Thomas,” Daboll said. “I feel terrible for him. I was able to text with him today. He had his surgery this morning–everything was successful.
“But he's a leader, a captain, and great in the locker room. He's a very good football player, so you know, that's what the development of players is all about.”
Daboll said the Giants will consider several options to fill the void at left tackle, starting with the most likely scenario: third-year man Joshua Ezeudu sliding into the spot so that the offensive line, which through six weeks had not only played all the snaps together but was also a strong point on offense, has to undergo as few changes as possible.
“I think we'll just do what we think is best,” Daboll said when asked if it was most ideal to make one chance on the offensive line rather than multiple ones. “I think it's always easy just to replace one person. But you wanna make sure you're doing, you know, what's right for the team.”
Ezeudu had a chance to play left tackle for the Giants last season when Thomas missed time with a hamstring strain, but that was a disaster. In fairness, though, to the young man, he was thrust into a position that he hadn’t practiced at all in spring or summer and predictably struggled.
This year, the Giants moved Ezeudu around to get him more experience, and Daboll said that he’s made nice progress under the watchful eyes of offensive line coaches Carmen Bricillo and James Ferentz.
“He improved, albeit in practice in the one-on-ones, on the show team, on the reps that he gets for Andrew or for whoever else we put him in for,” Daboll said when asked what Ezeudu has shown to warrant another chance at left tackle.
“I think Carm and James have done a good job with his development. And again, he's not gonna be Andrew; he’s gonna be Ezeudu. But there's been improvement in a variety of areas with all those younger players.”
Daboll believes Ezeudu has the necessary tools to fit in best at left tackle.
“He has good feet. He's, he's athletic. You know, he's been working in some at times for Andrew over there with (left guard) Jon Runyon, just like Evan's been working in there,” he said.
“He's worked hard to improve his craft and he'll have an opportunity to go out here these next few days. And again, we'll decide on Friday once everything's done.”
For what it’s worth, Daboll also didn’t rule out getting Evan Neal some reps at right tackle and moving Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle. Daboll even said that at some point, they might start giving Neal reps on the left side after exclusively having him practice on the right side, but added they wanted NEal to continue his development at right tackle.
“He's developing,” Daboll said of Neal. “His attitude's been excellent. His skill set has improved relative to the techniques and fundamentals that James and Carm are coaching. He's been a good teammate through this entire process. And if his number is called, then he's gonna do everything he can do to be ready to play.”