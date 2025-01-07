Eagles 20, New York Giants 13: Game Balls and Gassers
Who left a good impression, and who didn't make the plays that helped keep the hex at The Linc alive?
The New York Giants ended the season with a 20-13 loss to the Eagles, their 12th straight road defeat in the series. Who left a good impression and who didn't make the plays that helped kept the hex at The Linc alive?
Neither team loaded their lineup with the usual starters - Philadelphia because it already was locked into the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed and the Giants because they went in with a lengthy injury report.
Of note, Malik Nabers caught five passes for 64 yards, including a late 45-yard TD. His 109 receptions (for 1,204 yards) are the most by a rookie wide receiver in NFL history, behind only Raiders TE Brock Bowers (112).
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino gives you his game balls and gassers picks from the game.
