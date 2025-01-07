Giants Country

Eagles 20, New York Giants 13: Game Balls and Gassers

Who left a good impression, and who didn't make the plays that helped keep the hex at The Linc alive?

Paul Dottino

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants ended the season with a 20-13 loss to the Eagles, their 12th straight road defeat in the series. Who left a good impression and who didn't make the plays that helped kept the hex at The Linc alive?

Neither team loaded their lineup with the usual starters - Philadelphia because it already was locked into the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed and the Giants because they went in with a lengthy injury report.

Of note, Malik Nabers caught five passes for 64 yards, including a late 45-yard TD. His 109 receptions (for 1,204 yards) are the most by a rookie wide receiver in NFL history, behind only Raiders TE Brock Bowers (112).

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino gives you his game balls and gassers picks from the game.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS