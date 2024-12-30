New York Giants 45, Colts 33: Game Balls and Gassers
Drew Lock directed a most unexpected explosion that ended the New York Giants' team-record 10-game slide in a 45-33 win over the Colts. He became the first QB in franchise history to throw for 300+ yards and four TDs while also running for a touchdown.
The sixth-year pro finished 17-of-23 for 309 yards in a career-best performance. He wasn't sacked and hit only once behind the team's ninth starting offensive line configuration of the season.
Malik Nabers caught seven passes for 171 yards and two TDs, allowing him to eclipse 100 receptions and 1,000 yards as a rookie. In fact, he and RB Tyrone Tracy became the third rookie duo in league history to each post 1,000 yards from scrimmage in a season.
The Giants (3-13) earned their first home victory of the season after losing in their first eight tries.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino gives you his game balls and gassers picks from the game.