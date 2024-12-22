New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, looking to avoid 10 straight losses for the first time in their franchise history.
The 100th year of Giants football continues in the worst way possible, as the team hasn't won a single game since October. It was no different last week, as the Giants were routed at home by the Baltimore Ravens 35-14.
The quarterback carousel continued, as Tommy DeVito was ruled out of the game with a concussion, prompting Tim Boyle to take over in the second half.
Boyle showed anticipation on his throws, something Giants quarterbacks have barely done all season. Oddly enough, he gave Malik Nabers his first touchdown at MetLife Stadium this season and his first since Week 3. The other touchdown scored on the day was courtesy of Devin Singletary, his fourth of the season.
The Giants head to Atlanta this week to face a team that made a quarterback change of their own. Head coach Raheem Morris announced this week that the team was benching Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., the eighth-overall pick in April's draft, taken two spots after the Giants selected receiver Malik Nabers.
After Cousins' tough stretch of one touchdown to nine interceptions over the last five games, a change was desperately needed. The 7-7 Falcons are looking to climb back into the NFC South race, as they surrendered the lead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks back.
The Giants' only two victories this season came on the road, so this is their chance to avoid pulling off a franchise-worst embarrassment.
The Giants are going back to Drew Lock as the starter this week, who missed their last game due to a heel injury. DeVito cleared concussion protocol and will remain the backup, meaning Boyle will go back to being the emergency quarterback.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and postgame coverage.
New York Giants (2-12) vs Atlanta Falcons (7-7)
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- Regular Season History: This will be the 26th regular season meeting between the Giants and Falcons, with Atlanta holding a 14-11 lead. The Giants have dropped their last three meetings against the Falcons, with their last win coming in 2014, 30-20.
- TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Play-by-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Laura Okmin, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Tra Blake
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +8.5 , Falcons -8.5 || Money Line: Giants +370, Falcons -480 || Over/Under: Giants U 43.5, Falcons O 43.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.