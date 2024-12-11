Giants AGM Brandon Brown Attends NFL Front Office Accelerator Program
New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown was chosen to participate in the NFL's Front Office Accelerator Program during the Winter League Meetings held from December 9 to 11.
The NFL's Front Office Accelerator Program aims to help groom emerging talent for leadership roles within NFL franchises, such as general managers and team presidents.
Participants in the program attend workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking events to expand their skills and knowledge and prepare for future opportunities.
Brown, who last year had two interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers for their general manager vacancy that ultimately went to Joe Hortiz, aspires to one day become an NFL general manager if the right situation comes along.
According to Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who hired Brown from the Eagles organization, Brown has the core foundation to be successful as his responsibilities increase.
"Brandon is an outstanding leader and great teammate," Schoen told Giants.com.
"His ability to maintain and help coordinate the lines of communication throughout our football operations is invaluable. He is a tremendous asset."
Brown, 34, began his NFL journey with the New York Jets as a training camp intern in 2012. He then spent a season at Boston College before returning to the NFL with the Colts, where he spent two seasons as a member of their scouting department.
Before joining the Giants in 2022, Brown spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, his last position being the team's Assistant Director of Pro Scouting.
During his time with the Eagles, Brown played a pivotal role in building their roster under the guidance of general manager Howie Roseman. The Eagles went on to win the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 2018.
In his role with the Giants, Brown has been involved in a plethora of duties, including scouting, contracts, and personnel decisions. . His contributions helped the Giants go 9-7-1 in the first season with Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll at the helm. That season also saw the Giants end a six-year playoff drought and win their first postseason game since the 2011 playoffs.
Brown is one of 34 candidates chosen to participate in the league's accelerator program.