SEE IT: NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Throws Out First Pitch at NY Yankees Game
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas raised some early concerns among Giants fans recently when, during an appearance on the team’s in-house Giants Huddle podcast, he didn’t commit to being ready for the team’s Week 1 game against Washington on the road.
Thomas, who told host John Schmeelk that he was “feeling good” in his recovery from Lisfranc surgery last year, added that he didn’t have a projection on whether he’d be ready for Week 1, adding that he hoped he would be.
Thomas, who sat out the entire spring session to allow for his foot to continue to heal, may have declined to give a definitive prediction because he wanted to play it carefully or keep it close to the vest to keep Washington guessing.
Then again, he legitimately might not know if he’ll get the green light from the team’s medical staff to go full throttle in training camp when the team reports in less than two weeks.
For Giants fans looking for a shred of hope that Thomas will indeed be ready for the start of the 2025 season, the good news is that he didn’t appear to have any issues with his foot when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday night’s MLB game between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
Throwing a pitch isn’t quite the same thing as having to push against a 270+ pound human being 60+ times per week. But again, Thomas still has a few more weeks before he has to worry about moving around a heavier opponent.
The Giants know what they have in Thomas, who is their best offensive lineman. Even if he has to miss the start of training camp to ensure that his foot is 100%, it shouldn’t be the end of the world just so long as, at some point, he’s able to get some practice reps in before the start of the 2025 campaign.