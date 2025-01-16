Giants Coordinators Mike Kafka, Shane Bowen Get College All-Star Game HC Assignments
New York Giants assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been named one of two head coaches at this year’s Senior Bowl, assigned to the National Squad.
Kafka will run the National Squad, and Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will head up the American Squad.
"It's an honor to be selected as one of the head coaches for the Senior Bowl!" Kafka said in a statement appearing on the Giants' website.
"I look forward to getting to know some of the best college athletes in the country both on and off the field, as well as getting to work with a variety of talented coaches from around the NFL."
"Mike deserves the opportunity he has as one of the head coaches in this year's Senior Bowl," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said in a statement.
"His experience as a player and coach is invaluable to these young men who will soon be professional players. He is an exceptional coach and teacher and will serve as a resource for everyone involved throughout the week."
This is the second straight year Kafka has been named head coach of a major college all-star game. Last year, he served as head coach of the West team in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, the West team emerging victorious.
Kafka has drawn head coaching interest in each of his three seasons with the Giants. He most recently interviewed with the Saints and the Bears for their respective head coaching vacancies despite having had the play calling duties taken away from him this year.
In addition to Kafka, Giants running backs coach Joel Thomas will serve as the offensive coordinator for the American Squad.
Speaking of the Shrine Bowl, Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was reportedly named the head coach of the West team in this year’s Shrine Bowl. Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams will serve as the head coach of the East team.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on February 1 in Mobile, Alabama, at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Some quarterbacks who have accepted invitations to appear include Alabam’s Jalen Milroe, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, and ORegon’s Dillon Gabriel.
The Shrine Bowl, celebrating its 100th season, will be held on January 30, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Quarterbacks Kyle McCord (Syracuse) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are among the players scheduled to appear in the Shrine Bowl.