Giants’ Way-Too-Early 2026 Super Bowl Odds Revealed
So long as the New York Giants play games next season, anything is possible regarding their chances, right?
Well, maybe not, at least according to some early Super Bowl odds released by FanDuel. The sportsbook has the currently quarterback-less Giants dead last in the odds to win Super Bowl LX next year, with a whopping +21000. The Giants are one of two teams (the Titans are the other) to have such steep odds.
It’s hard to blame the oddsmakers for being so down on the Giants’ chances, especially after they finished their 100th season with a franchise-worst 3-14 record.
While it’s not out of the question for a lousy football team to quickly rise from the ashes and get into the postseason, the Giants have far too many questions right now for anyone to understand how the 2025 season will go.
Those questions include who will be the starting quarterback, an answer that is expected to be addressed both via free agency and the draft. There are also questions about cornerback, defensive line depth, and offensive line depth, just to name a few more.
However, the biggest question is whether Giants ownership made the right decision to grant a grace period to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who oversaw the disastrous 2024 season.
Schoen and Daboll presented a plan to ownership on how to pull the Giants out of the downward spiral the franchise has been in ever since 2022 when it finished with a surprising 9-7-1 record and its first postseason berth since 2016.
Those plans will begin unfurl to the public as the team starts its roster-building process later this month. Key decisions include any potential contract extensions for their pending free agents, cap casualties and restructures, the use of the franchise tag (unlikely this year), and any potential trades.
Overall, the Giants have a long way to go before anyone will consider them a potential playoff contender, let alone a possible Super Bowl winner. For the legions of frustrated Giants fans, a good place to start would be to get back to having a winning record just to build up some momentum.
