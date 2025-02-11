Giants Country

Giants’ Way-Too-Early 2026 Super Bowl Odds Revealed

What are the chances the New York Giants end up in the big game next season?

Patricia Traina

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

So long as the New York Giants play games next season, anything is possible regarding their chances, right?

Well, maybe not, at least according to some early Super Bowl odds released by FanDuel. The sportsbook has the currently quarterback-less Giants dead last in the odds to win Super Bowl LX next year, with a whopping +21000. The Giants are one of two teams (the Titans are the other) to have such steep odds.

It’s hard to blame the oddsmakers for being so down on the Giants’ chances, especially after they finished their 100th season with a franchise-worst 3-14 record. 

While it’s not out of the question for a lousy football team to quickly rise from the ashes and get into the postseason, the Giants have far too many questions right now for anyone to understand how the 2025 season will go. 

Those questions include who will be the starting quarterback, an answer that is expected to be addressed both via free agency and the draft. There are also questions about cornerback, defensive line depth, and offensive line depth, just to name a few more.

However, the biggest question is whether Giants ownership made the right decision to grant a grace period to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who oversaw the disastrous 2024 season. 

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll before the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants.
General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll before the first day of training camp for the 2024 New York Giants. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schoen and Daboll presented a plan to ownership on how to pull the Giants out of the downward spiral the franchise has been in ever since 2022 when it finished with a surprising 9-7-1 record and its first postseason berth since 2016. 

Those plans will begin unfurl to the public as the team starts its roster-building process later this month. Key decisions include any potential contract extensions for their pending free agents, cap casualties and restructures, the use of the franchise tag (unlikely this year), and any potential trades.

Overall, the Giants have a long way to go before anyone will consider them a potential playoff contender, let alone a possible Super Bowl winner. For the legions of frustrated Giants fans, a good place to start would be to get back to having a winning record just to build up some momentum.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More New York Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News