New Report Believes This Giant Could Be Moved By NFL Trade Deadline
With the New York Giants’ 2024 season starting to fade away, there is growing speculation that general manager Joe Schoen might be active in the trade market, moving players who aren’t in the team’s long-term plans in exchange for draft capital.
One such player CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones believes could be on the move is receiver Darius Slayton. Slayton is in the final year of his contract and is not believed to be in the team’s long-term plans, having lost his pseudo No. 1 receiver status to rookie Malik Nabers.
The Giants also have Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt on the roster and could look to add another young receiver in next year’s draft.
Slayton has been targeted 40 times and has 25 receptions on the season. He has led the Giants in receiving yardage in four out of the last five seasons and has been pretty durable not to mention dependable to the point where his dependability has limited Hyatt’s opportunities,
Speaking of Hyatt, he suffered a cracked rib in the team’s 28-3 loss to the EAgles on Sunday. Depending on his status, the Giants could be reluctant to part with Slayton, though they could also always promote Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad if they do go that route.
With the Giants looking more and more as though they will be moving on from quarterback Daniel Jones after this season, stockpiling draft assets needs to be a top priority for general manager Joe Schoen should he need to move up to draft the team’s next quarterback.
As for who could have interest in Slayton, whose contract is very reasonable, the Chiefs, 49ers, and Bucs could all use some additional receiver help.
The 49ers just lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season this past week. They might also be without Deebo Samuel, who was hospitalized with pneumonia.
The Chiefs lost Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice earlier this season, both of whom have been put on injured reserve for the year. Down in Tampa, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are both ailing and could be looking at missing significant time.
Slayton’s best game of the season came against Seattle, when filling in for Nabers, he caught eight passes on 11 targets and had a long of 41 yards, the 41-yarder his longest play of the season.