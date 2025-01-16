Report: Raiders Request Interview with Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown
According to a report by CBS insider Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested permission to speak with New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown.
The Raiders' request is believed to be the first Brown, a promising up-and-coming NFL executive, to receive this hiring cycle.
Brown, a Fordham University graduate who played defensive back for the football team, has been the Giants' assistant general manager since 2022, the first year of general manager Joe Schoen’s tenure.
Last year, Brown received interest from the Carolina Panthers for their general manager position, which ultimately went to Dan Morgan.
He was also a finalist for the Los Angeles Chargers GM job last year after the Chargers fired Tom Telesco, who ironically would be the man, Brown, if hired by the Raiders, would replace.
The 36-year-old Brown came to the Giants after five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where his last position was the team’s director of player personnel in 2021.
Before joining the Eagles, Brown was a scout with the Colts for two seasons. He also spent two years at Boston College as a recruiting specialist and assistant director of player personnel.
Brown joined the Colts after spending two years at Boston College, first as a recruiting specialist (2013) and then as the assistant director of player personnel (2014). His first NFL job was in 2012 as a pro personnel intern with the Jets.
Brown, who holds a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School, participated in the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program last year. He is a native of Glen Cove, New York.