NFL Insider Offers List of Top Potential Giants Head Coaching Candidates
When it comes to being plugged into the NFL, no one does it better than Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.
And in his latest report, broadcast during FOX’s pregame show before the Giants-Packers Week 11 tilt, Glazer offered some intel he had picked up regarding the New York Giants’ upcoming search for a new head coach.
Glazer reported that the Giants' upcoming search isn’t going to be expansive to where they open it up to “everywhere possible” and that it’s going to come down to whether they want a head coach who can continue to develop quarterback Jaxson Dart or focus on the bigger picture, which is the team culture.
Glazer also said he didn’t think the Giants would turn to the college ranks to find their next head coach. Rather, he listed six candidates who have either been head coaches before or who have coordinator experience.
Among those candidates Glazer mentioned who have prior head coaching experience are:
- Mike McCarthy: Previously with the Cowboys, but before that, a Super Bowl winner with the Packers
- Matt Nagy: Previously with the Bears; currently with the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator
- Steve Spagnuolo: Previously with the Rams and served as the Giants' interim head coach following the dismissal of Ben McAdoo in 2018; currently the Chiefs' defensive coordinator.
- Arthur Smith: Previously the head coach of the Falcons; currently the Steelers' offensive coordinator.
Two other possibilities mentioned by Glazer who have yet to be NFL head coaches include:
- Lou Anarumo: One-time Giants defensive assistant and a Staten Island native who was part of the interviews for the last Giants coaching hire cycle that ultimately went to Brian Daboll. Anarumo is currently the Colts’ defensive coordinator.
- Chris Shula: Shula, 39, is the youngest of those listed. He’s currently the defensive coordinator for the Rams, with whom he’s been since 2017, when he was the team’s assistant linebackers coach.
