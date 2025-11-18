NY Giants Week 11 Offensive Player Reviews: Giants' Offense Did Enough to Win
The New York Giants played well enough to win for the most part, but there were still a few issues throughout the offense.
Quarterback
⏹Jameis Winston
Winston stepped into the starting lineup with Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol in very difficult throwing conditions (winds) to quarterback a competitive offensive unit to a 20-19 fourth-quarter lead.
One of the reasons that Winston played so well this week was because the Packers kept dropping his near-interceptions (five by our count, a Winston staple).
Winston was finally intercepted on the game’s final possession when Jalin Hyatt gave up on his end zone route. Give Winston credit for being aggressive and giving his wideout a chance to make a play.
When Winston wasn’t throwing quasi-interceptions into traffic (most every one of them seemed like a short throw to the slot), he was hitting his undermanned receiving corps right in the hands, leading to very representative 19-of-29, 201 numbers, taking two sacks along the way while standing tall in the pocket throughout.
When Winston wasn’t making plays from the pocket, he was handing it off, executing a smart offensive game plan put together by interim head coach Mike Kafka.
The emphasis on the run led to a time-of-possession edge for the Giants of 35:56 to 24:04. That’s a massive advantage.
Winston ran the offense smartly all day long and made a bunch of gutsy throws when needed. His lack of mobility showed up in the red zone, where a gargantuan third-quarter 16-play, 9:46 drive came up empty. Not being able to finish off that drive with points hurt.
A subsequent 15-play, 91-yard drive in the fourth quarter gave the team the late lead that the defense could not hold.
Winston deserved better than getting intercepted in the end zone. He played a winning football game this week with what is likely the worst wide receiving group in the league.
He had his offense primed to tie the game at the GB14 when one of his receivers let him down big-time, but Winston didn’t complain. His leadership was on display throughout the game.
He also played smart, under control, and was near-flawless in his decision-making. His accuracy was a bit off at times, but getting his first week of practice with the “starters,” after sitting all year as the QB3, will do that to a quarterback.
He obviously stayed prepared and was ready to attack the game plan when he got his chance this week.
To those who enjoy criticizing the organization for their personnel misses, clock this one in under the positive column. Winston was a difference-maker out there this week; he just needed a bit more help.
Running Backs
⏹Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Playing one of his best games as a two-year pro this week, Tracy went 88 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for 51 yards through the air. That’s 139 total yards, a season-high for Tracy and the second week in a row where he was a positive performer.
There was a ton of heavy sledding through this week’s first half, but the longer the coaches stayed with this week’s run-heavy strategy, the softer the Packers' front became.
It was in the second half that Tracy started getting consistent yards after contact and finding the creases between the tackles, where he was so successful at slithering through.
Tracy also had several big plays on screen passes, most notably a second-quarter 3rd-and-12 catch-and-run that went for 20 yards. Tracy had to shrug off a Packers linebacker just as he caught the ball, which he did, finding space and getting the big yards.
The offense rode the momentum of Tracy’s big-time individual play to score a touchdown that tied the game at the half.
Tracy executed another 20-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter. This drive also resulted in another touchdown, giving the Giants a 20-19 lead.
Tracy was smack in the middle of an awful lot of the good that the offense produced out there this week.
⏹Devin Singletary
The other half of this week’s productive running back tandem, Singletary lacked Tracy’s big-playmaking (the veteran’s longest gain on 17 touches was 7 yards).
Still, he made a ton of little plays–none bigger than the two short touchdown runs (from 2 and 5 yards out) that he executed to finish off long drives for seven.
Like Tracy, Singletary made significant yardage after contact, most of it between the tackles, where he is so smart at finding small spaces to exploit.
His best touch might have been his 5-yard touchdown run, where he showed great patience and then a smart cut back to knife into the end zone. Singletary was once again the better blocker out there, too.
Receivers
⏹Wan’Dale Robinson
Leading the team with nine targets this week, Robinson only hauled in four of them, as Winston wasn’t quite on the same page with all of Robinson’s button hooks.
Several of these nearly turned into turnovers, but the deflection gods were with the Giants this week.
The downfield version of Robinson came out of the chute early with a 20-yard completion, but then the coaches relied more on the 3-yard sit-downs than the downfield stuff.
We thought Robinson got a bit of a raw deal on a third-down short out pattern that was ruled incomplete.
Robinson actually made the catch on his way to the sideline, but when he was tackled to the ground, the ball came out, giving the officials a chance to make a bad decision; this one went against Robinson.
It was Robinson allowing the ball to be knocked out of his possession that set him up for the bad call, and one that his head coach should have challenged.
The coaches finally sent Robinson deep on a go route late in the game, but his tiny-ness never gave the throw a chance.
⏹Isaiah Hodgins
Picked up off the Steelers' practice squad last week, Hodgins not only suited up three days later, but he was the team’s best receiver, and it wasn’t even close.
Every time Jameis Winston needed a first down, he went right to Hodgins.
Five times Winston found Hodgins, and each time the receiver delivered for a first down; two of these catches came on must-have fourth downs. Several were of the high-difficulty variety.
It is incredible how a player that this organization dumped so unceremoniously could show up and, in three days, become the team’s most reliable target.
That’s how badly this organization has mishandled the receiver situation.
Raw numbers-wise, Hodgins caught 5 of his six targets for a team-leading 57 yards. He was flagged for a block in the back, but he also blocked well otherwise.
⏹Jalin Hyatt
Hyatt has had three years to learn his position, and he still cannot play it. Want to lay some of the blame for Hyatt?
Look no further than the organization that wasted two draft picks on Hyatt off of one game against Alabama, where he went uncovered, and all he did was run unbothered down the field.
This week, Hyatt failed to track an early deep ball (near-interception), then lollygagged his way into the end zone with the game on the line, failed to complete his route, and watched dumbfoundedly as the throw to him was intercepted a few feet away.
The amazing part is that the coaches called his number on this do-or-die play. Hyatt chose to detach himself from the moment. We still can’t believe our eyes.
If Darius Slayton can return from his hamstring injury this week, then Hyatt needs to go. He does not belong in this field.
Tight Ends
⏹Theo Johnson
The true worth of this lost season is the development of some of its talented youths. Johnson is front and center, and it’s looking like he’s finally getting it.
The key is his footwork and agility. He’s running crisp routes now, and he’s no longer tripping over his own feet. Last week was his coming-out party.
This week’s game wasn’t quite that good, but it was as efficient as can be. Johnson caught 3 of his four targets on the hard run, catching everything in sight.
He used his physicality and bulk to create space on these routes. He caught his balls with nary a bobble. His blocking was also solid and reliable.
He needed to get more targets this week, but the Packers took him out of it with double teams, recognizing the emerging receiving threat that he is becoming. All is not lost for this team.
⏹Daniel Bellinger
Getting a healthy diet of snaps in various spots (fullback, offset TE, move TE), Bellinger only had one checkdown ball thrown his way.
It was low; he caught it, the play was challenged, and the officials overturned the catch. We thought it was a good catch.
Bellinger was solid with all of his many blocking assignments in this week’s run-heavy scheme.
⏹Chris Manhertz
Getting about a dozen blocking assignments in this week’s scheme, it was Manhertz’s block that was key on Devin Singletary’s run around Manhertz’s edge for the 2-yard score.
In fact, we couldn’t find a problem with any of Manhertz’s blocks this week; he was that sharp.
⏹Elijah Chatman
Getting a handful of goal-line snaps as a lead-blocking fullback, Chatman did not endear himself to his mates and fans of the team when he embarrassed Singletary on his first attempt from the 2-yard line.
Never mind that Chatman’s block wasn’t particularly good, but his pantomime after the play was over – pointing out where Singletary should have run (Chatman was wrong) – was immature and selfish.
Chatman should thank his lucky stars that the coaches left him in the game to throw another mediocre block on the successful 2-yard run. These were not the actions of a team player.
Offensive Line
⏹Andrew Thomas
We thought Thomas had had better days, even if his pass-blocking was once again superb. The run-blocking lacked crispness, as he was too often found in trail mode on too many of the off-tackle runs that the coaches called.
Thomas’ fourth quarter holding call in space on a third down turned a short yardage play into a 3rd-&-long.
The call was unnecessary and would not have been called if Thomas hadn’t sloppily decided to sling his man away like a steer.
The hit in space was solid, but the finish drew the flag. As for Thomas’ pass-blocking, he handled whomever Green Bay sent at him, including Micah Parsons.
⏹Jermaine Eluemunor
Also playing a superb pass-blocking game vs. Parsons and company, Eluemunor kept himself between his quarterback and his man very well, occasionally getting pushed back into his quarterback’s lap a bit.
Overall, his pass-blocking gets a high grade. Eluemunor also had one of his better run-blocking games in a while. His biggest challenge is getting to a spot.
Once he gets there, he has the power to finish, which he did on several occasions this week. It wasn’t always pretty, but this big veteran stayed on his feet well and kept his big frame in position to help.
⏹Jon Runyan
Playing one of his better games of the year, Runyan’s game has morphed into more of a mobility-based affair, getting out this week on numerous pulls and almost always getting a piece of his man.
There were a small handful of misses, but the number of plusses far outweighed the negatives, both in pass pro and in the pit.
Last year, we thought Runyan was bigger, stronger, and more physical. This year’s version is missing the physicality, but the mobility is helping him hold up.
⏹Greg Van Roten
If we’re not mistaken, the veteran played one of his better games of the year this week and is, in fact, looking more mobile as the year has moved on.
The coaches used Van Roten to a positive effect on the long pull to the opposite side of the formation, the vet consistently getting there. He not only got there, but he was getting the right man, too.
On Singletary’s 5-yard touchdown, it was Van Roten who blocked not one but two Packer players out of the hole.
On Winston’s quarterback sneak for the TD (as well as Winston’s earlier 10-yard quarterback sneak), most of the credit goes to Van Roten’s physical downhill punishment.
Even the veteran’s pass-blocking, though somewhat less accomplished this week, held up most of the time.
⏹John Michael Schmitz
Getting the team’s starting center back over the ball certainly went a long way towards executing this week’s run-heavy game plan.
One doesn’t normally think of physicality when you talk about Schmitz, and he wasn’t particularly physical this week. Still, he was extremely efficient getting into his man and pushing him away from the play. Schmitz’s efficiency also helped to dominate the Green Bay interior pass rush, which was totally invisible.
Also, Schmitz and company simply wore down the GB front on the ground, just as the offense demoralized Philadelphia in that win. This week was not a win, of course, but the O-line had its most fun of the year, rushing the ball 38 times for 142 yards.
The game plan kept the team in the game, but the defense could not hold up, once again.
