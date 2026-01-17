The Giants' New Era and More Highlight This Week's Reader Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

How much credit or otherwise does Joe Schoen take for this ? — Bozo (@ITBradders) January 15, 2026

Call it a total team recruiting effort in the quest to land the best possible option, and let's just be happy that it happened, regardless of who said or did what.

If Harbaugh has the success here that he had in Baltimore, is anyone really going to step up and beat his chest saying, "Yeah, this was my doing!"? Doubt it!

Do you think the way the team played in the final two “meaningless games” had a part in coach Harbaugh’s decision to take the job?

JD6 played hard as did the whole team when there was really nothing to play for. — Deplorable John (@johnjcarp61) January 15, 2026

No, why would it? I don't think those last two games mattered in Harbaugh's decision, any more than the first 15 would have discouraged him.

There are bigger things that: The state of the roster's core, the assets, the quarterback--all of that is far more important in the grand scheme of things.

What should the Giants expectations be for the upcoming season? — Moe (@hakoreh) January 16, 2026

Personally, I am always optimistic. But then again I’ve been optimistic the last three years only to get burned, so all I will say is let’s see who Harbaugh brings as far as the coaches and what players come to the Giants. Once we get to training camp, I can give you a better beyond a better record than the last three seasons.

Will Giants make Harbaugh the top paid NFL coach? — clive boulton (@iC) January 16, 2026

I don't know if he'll be the top highest paid, but he'll certainly be up there with the Andy Reids of the world.

Are the odds for grass at MetLife better now with John Harbaugh as Giants head coach? He's been critical of MetLife's artificial surface, plus he supported Ravens players' successful push for a switch to grass at M&T Bank Stadium. — Brian Gushue (@BJGNO12) January 15, 2026

Remember, the Jets play in that stadium as well so they have a 50% say in the stadium matters. So no, I don't think he will sway the decision to change the surface.

Do you think Carmen Bricillo Will stay as NYGiants OL Coach? #askPTrain — Idoneo De Leon (@IdoneoMex) January 15, 2026

Carmen Bricillo is under contract for at least one more year, something that Bricillo confirmed during the final 2025 media session with the assistant coaches.

Does he stay? That all depends on whether Harbaugh wants him, but I would think Bricillo has a very good chance of being among a very small handful of Giants assistants retained.

And if not, I fully expect there will be strong demand for Bricillo around the league.

We have seen the head coach’s assistants are just as important as the HC. During the interview process does the candidate discuss who he is hiring to fill his staff? At least the OC and DC? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) January 14, 2026

Kris, yes, candidates are asked who they might be considering for their staff.

The coordinators are probably the second-most-important hire a team will make after the head coach, so it makes total sense for the head coaching candidate to have an idea of the direction he plans to pursue in that regard.

#askPTrain non-HC question. What happened to Pepper Johnson, I thought he was a rising star among coaches then he wound up out of NFL — Jonnyballgame (@BigPastyGuy) January 16, 2026

Jonny, I think Johnson retired. He was last with the Tampa Bay Bandits, formerly of the USFL in 2022 and before that, his last NFL coaching gig was with the Jets in 2015-2016.

A quick rules question: on a kickoff, what happens if the ball lands, say, on the 10-yard line near the sideline and goes out of bounds? Where is it placed? -- Jim P.

If the kickoff goes out of bounds via the sideline, it's a penalty and will be spotted at the 40-yard line.

What are the chances that the Giants can get Derrick Henry from the Ravens next year? I love that guy. I think that having another tough power back could help Dart as much as a receiver In the passing game. Or a similar fullback like Brandon Jacobs. -- Dan M.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry is under contract with the Ravens in 2026 and has a guaranteed $11 million salary. He'd have to be cut and be willing to take a lesser contract, for the Giants to even think about acquiring him, and I really doubt either scenario happens.

What's the biggest thing outside of the Xs and Os that you think John Harbaugh needs to change? -- Andy E.

Andy, I think Harbaugh needs to get rid of any semblance of a tiered accountability structure in that locker room and hold every player on the same level of accountability. This is something I discussed on the last : regardless of how you landed with the team, if you screw up, the penalty should be the same.

There are no Lawrences Taylors on this team where exceptions might be made, so letting one guy slide because he might be a high draft pick while penalizing another because he might be a free agent has got to stop.

