What Was the Mike Kafka Difference in Giants' Debut?
Mike Kafka made his head coaching debut as the interim head coach of the New York Giants on Sunday in a 27-20 loss. With Brian Daboll no longer overseeing the team, how differently did this team operate?
Receive the Kickoff
The Giants won the coin toss and elected to receive the kickoff, a stark contrast from the Daboll era.
Kafka clearly wanted to take the ball and score first, setting the tone with his scripted drive on offense, which led to an opening-drive touchdown.
The downside was that when the Packers took the ball with a little over a minute left in the first half, it put the Giants in a potentially rough position.
Had the Packers scored before the half, they would have gotten the ball back with the opportunity to make it a two-possession lead.
That didn’t happen, of course, but coaches are supposed to keep their team out of compromising positions if possible; that’s why almost every team that wins the coin toss defers - you prevent a massive momentum swing.
For a one-off like Sunday, with a new head coach and new starting quarterback, coaches often like to set the tone, so this wasn’t surprising. I hope it won’t be a habit.
Blitz Rate
The Giants' defense typically doesn’t blitz and has become especially conservative over the past seven weeks, except for the week eight loss to the Eagles.
Over the past seven weeks, the Giants blitzed on fewer than 25% of passing plays five times: week eight against the Eagles and Sunday against the Packers.
On Sunday, the Giants blitzed on 37.9% of passing plays, their second-highest blitz rate of the season behind only that week eight matchup with the Eagles.
There’s no telling if this defense will continue to be as aggressive as they were on Sunday, but it’s worth noting that the Giants also had their second-highest stacked box rate of the season at 34.8%.
That could be because the Packers are running the ball between the tackles or using 12 personnel to go heavy, but the Giants don’t often stack the box as much as they did and may be more likely to match personnel under Kafka.
Fourth Down Gambles
The Giants' offense went for it on fourth down four times against the Packers, converting on three of those attempts.
ESPN analytics agreed with all four “go” decisions made by this coaching staff on Sunday, even though the recommendations were marginal.
Going for it on fourth down isn’t uncommon for this offense, which averages 2.3 fourth-down attempts per game this season.
The difference in this game was that the Giants actually converted these attempts.
Before the Packers game, the Giants converted on just 47.6% of their fourth-down conversions.
