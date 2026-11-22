The 2026 New York Giants have certainly seen their share of injuries.

In addition to losing key defenders Tremaine Edmunds (chest) and Chauncey Gholston (neck) for the rest of the year, the club has been without incumbent starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Despite those key losses, New York has found a way to fight through adversity.

Defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot has performed well in Gholston's absence, while linebacker Micah McFadden has kept New York's tackling on point.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

Though veteran Jameis Winston did an admirable job navigating the offense after Dart's premature exit, the Giants have found renewed vigor since acquiring current starter J.J. McCarthy in a Sept. 28 trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

In turn, Big Blue currently sits atop the NFC East with a 5-3-1 record. Not only is the team poised to earn a postseason berth for the first time since 2022, but it is in position to claim its first division title since 2011.

Still, there is one injury the Giants have yet to recover from.

During the club's Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, outside linebacker and team captain Brian Burns suffered a non-contact right knee injury . After being diagnosed with a torn ACL, Burns was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2026 campaign.

Since that time, the Giants' pass rush has not been the same.

Though New York has continued to generate pressure since Burns' season ended, it is not sacking the quarterback at a respectable rate.

Through nine games, the Giants have logged 17 total sacks (1.9 per game), which ties them for 23rd in the NFL.

New York has relied heavily on the blitz to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, choosing to send extra defenders instead of rushing four.

In sharp contrast, Burns alone recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks last season. That total, along with his 67 tackles and three forced fumbles, earned him second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Though he had yet to record a sack before his injury, he generated four pressures, two hurries, and two quarterback hits in just over two games.

Brian Burns Has Left Giant Shoes to Fill

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after breaking up a pass during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the best efforts of veteran linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Arvell Reese have helped mitigate his loss, Burns' absence has been a massive blow to New York's defense. The club would clearly benefit from his explosive first step and lateral range against scrambling quarterbacks.

Perhaps most importantly, the Giants have truly missed Burns' leadership. After all, the 28-year-old hadn't missed a game since joining the Giants in a March 2024 trade. In fact, he had missed only three games in his NFL career until late September.

In addition to setting the standard for reliability, Burns serves as both a stabilizing force and a mentor for Giants defenders. His veteran presence on the field and in the locker room during training camp was a key factor in helping coach John Harbaugh quickly assimilate to life in East Rutherford.

As they move into the home stretch of the season, the Giants will continue to do their best to carry on without Burns in the lineup. While Thibodeaux has shown marked improvement at weak side, Big Blue will need a complete team effort to replicate the production its captain routinely provided.

Whether playing an integral role in the team's pass rush or helping stop the run, Burns has left a palpable void in New York's front seven, one that has yet to be filled.

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