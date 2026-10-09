Giants Rookie Arvell Reese Is Just Getting Started, Says Dennard Wilson

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson never doubted that rookie defender Arvell Reese was meant to be an NFL linebacker.

Since his days as an Ohio State standout, the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder has had a triple-threat skill set that lets him stop the run, drop into coverage, and rush the passer. As a result, Reese has found comfort playing all over the field.

Still, Wilson believes the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is at his best when aligned inside.

“When you watched him play at Ohio State, when he was off the ball, he made a huge impact,” Wilson said. “He can read. He can dissect. He's just a natural linebacker.

“We always thought that the subset was him to go forward as a defensive lineman. We thought that it would have been harder to teach him to go forward than him playing off the ball first because it was a new world for him. So, when we saw him, there was no question from day one that he was a linebacker, and that's how we always viewed him.”

Is Arvell Reese New York’s Next Great Linebacker?

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a stellar performance throughout training camp and into the preseason, Reese earned the starting spot on the weak side of head coach John Harbaugh's defense. Through the first four games of the season, he leads the team in total tackles with 34.

In New York’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Reese turned in a defensive masterpiece, logging nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defensed, one quarterback hit, and one interception.

He also became the fifth Giants rookie with three or more passes defensed and an interception in a game, and the only Giants rookie since 1994 with nine or more tackles, three or more passes defensed and at least one interception in a game. For his efforts, Reese earned Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

As he continues to grow in prowess, Reese will be asked to take on a more prominent role within the Giants’ defense — a point that Wilson readily acknowledges. With New York’s Week 5 showdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium fast approaching, the 21-year-old is likely to play an integral part in the defensive game plan.

Fortunately for both him and the Giants, Wilson believes that Reese’s best is yet to come.

“You're starting to see it. Game four of his rookie year, you see the maturation already,” Wilson said. “You see the impact that he's had on his defense. He's a guy that loves football. He's tenacious about it. He doesn't want to be wrong. He's had some plays he wishes he could get back, but he doesn't make those mistakes again.

“When you see him, he is a force of nature when he's on the football field,” he further stated. “We expect him to keep getting better and better.”

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