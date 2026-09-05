NFL Execs Rank the Giants 14th in the NFC — Here's Why That's Too Low

John Harbaugh's offseason arrival has New York Giants players and fans believing that Big Blue can be different in 2026. One of the NFL's most experienced head coaches, he's expected to establish a winning culture in his first season at the helm. League executives don't seem to believe in his chances of making a noticeable difference, though.

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently polled six anonymous NFL executives on how they believe the NFC will shake out this season. Each executive ranked the conference from 1-16 and picked the teams they think of as division contenders and Super Bowl contenders.

The Giants ranked 14th on the list. Only one executive listed them as a division contender, while two expect them to have a top-ten draft pick next offseason.

The only teams ranked below Big Blue were the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. The Washington Commanders were placed immediately above the Giants, while teams like the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were multiple spots ahead.

Giants Deserve More Optimism in a Muddy NFC Landscape

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts after joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have plenty of unknowns heading into the 2026 season. They're relying on year-two growth from Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter, both in new schemes. But these rankings seem to factor in only the pessimistic view of those unknowns.

If Dart benefits from an improved offensive line and a more well-rounded group of pass-catchers, and he picks up Matt Nagy's scheme quickly, he could enjoy a breakout season .

Carter only needs to convert on more of his pressures to reach double-digit sacks in his second year. He finished his rookie season with 66 pressures, ranking 13th in the league .

The Giants have spent the better part of a decade near the bottom of the conference, potentially shaping league executives' view of their future. But under a head coach who has won at least eight games in 17 of the last 18 seasons, they're in position to turn things around this year.

New York should be considered among the fringe playoff teams, like the Buccaneers and Saints, as they enter the regular season.

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