Grading Every Giants Rookie's Preseason Showing

The New York Giants closed the book on a 2-1 preseason campaign, which, while not counting for anything in postseason positioning, did provide the team with a good look at their 2026 rookie class.

The seven-member class, plus a couple of undrafted free agents, didn’t disappoint. The entire rookie draft class made the initial 53-man roster, and two very impressive undrafted rookies — kicker Dominic Zvada and long snapper Ben Mann — also earned their jerseys.

As we count down these last few days before the curtain rises on the 2026 season, here’s a look back at each rookie’s summer showing.

ILB Arvell Reese

New York Giants line backer Arvell Reese | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From his first snaps of the preseason, Reese has looked like a star in the making. His quick block shed and tackle on an inside run from the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason opener was enough to remind fans just how impactful he could be for this defense.

The No. 5 pick only played 22 defensive snaps across two preseason games, resting along with many of Big Blue's starters against the Jets. All 22 of those snaps came as an off-ball linebacker, where he'll start next to veteran Tremaine Edmunds this season.

Some growing pains should be expected for the rookie, especially in coverage, but he's clearly ready to play a significant role in Dennard Wilson's defense.

G Francis Mauigoa

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mauigoa has held the starting right guard spot since draft night, but he's done nothing to dissuade his coaches from believing in him this preseason.

On 23 pass-blocking snaps across his two appearances, he didn’t allow a quarterback pressure and has been a “people mover” in the running game.

The rookie even met his brother, Jets linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, in the middle of the field for a block that helped spring Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a touchdown in the preseason finale.

"Sisi" has fit right in so far. He'll be a strong presence on the interior for the Giants.

CB Colton Hood

New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hood may have fallen behind in the battle for a starting outside cornerback role , as Greg Newsome II appears to be the most likely candidate to start across from Paulson Adebo. Still, the rookie has strung together some quality preseason showings.

He allowed two receptions on four passes thrown his way, with both completions coming against the Vikings. With such limited opportunities to make an impact, Hood has faded into the background this preseason, but that's not a bad thing for a cornerback.

The second-round pick will be a quality piece of New York's rotation in the secondary, even if he’s not a starter come opening night.

WR Malachi Fields

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fields may be the biggest riser of any Giants rookie this preseason. His touchdown catch against the Vikings got things off to a hot start, and he seems to have pushed himself into contention for the WR2 role.

Jaxson Dart has had some high praise for the rookie wideout.

"I feel like he’s a player that, regardless of what route he’s on, just from his range and stature and his ability to have really good hands, he’s never really out of a play," Dart said when asked about Fields's touchdown grab.

Notably, Fields didn't play in the preseason finale. Darius Slayton, his competitor for the WR2 role, played deep into the second quarter. The rookie has the edge in the position battle after the preseason.

DT Bobby Jamison-Travis

New York Giants defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 52 defensive snaps this preseason, sixth-round defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis was credited with two run stops and two sacks. He split his time between nose tackle and three-technique and held up well in all three preseason matchups.

Jamison-Travis may have made the most impactful play of any Giants rookie in the preseason finale. Early in the fourth quarter, he brought down Jets quarterback Bailey Zappe for a sack. Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem created the initial pressure, but the big defensive tackle was right there to clean up the play.

Jamison-Travis made the roster, but it remains to be seen if he stays on the roster for the entire season, as he looks to be the rawest of the seven draft picks.

OT J.C. Davis

J.C. Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis, another sixth-round selection, was expected to take some time to develop before being ready for a roster spot, but he has been impressive this preseason. He stole the show against the Miami Dolphins, not allowing a pressure in 81 pass-blocking snaps.

Davis didn't quite continue his perfect pass-blocking streak against the Jets, but he did put together another impressive performance. In 33 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one pressure, though he was also penalized once.

He has played exclusively at left tackle this preseason and is expected to be Andrew Thomas's backup.

The offensive tackle forced his way onto the Giants' 53-man roster with back-to-back strong showings demonstrating a very bright future ahead of him.

LB Jack Kelly

Some of Kelly's training camp hype has cooled off after a string of decent but uneventful preseason showings. In 90 defensive snaps this preseason, he was credited with eight tackles. He looked capable in run defense and as a blitzer, but he struggled when asked to drop into coverage.

Kelly still made the Giants' roster, edging out Darius Muasau for that fourth inside linebacker spot and a place on special teams, the latter where he’ll likely see most of his work this season.

K Dominic Zvada

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Zvada was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, he became the third kicker for the Giants. He has since worked his way up the depth chart, overtaking Jason Sanders (who struggled for the Jets on Friday night) before stealing the starting job from Ben Sauls.

Zvada capped off his perfect preseason campaign with an impressive performance in the finale, nailing all three of his field goals, including one from 53 yards.

Soon after the win over the Jets, Harbaugh named Zvada New York's starting kicker .

LS Ben Mann

Mann has been excellent this preseason, helping Zvada on his way to winning the starting kicker job with a series of perfect snaps.

Mann was so impressive early on that his initial competition for the job, veteran journeyman Zach Triner, was cut, leaving Mann, the grandson of one-time Giants great Chuck Mercein, as the only long snapper on the roster entering training camp.

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