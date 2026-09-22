Giants' Biggest Needs for the 2027 Offseason Are Already Taking Shape

NFL general managers constantly walk a fine line: fielding a competitive team this season while building for the future. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's job has become especially difficult, partly because of his own decisions.

Big Blue has significantly improved its roster this offseason, adding multiple capable veterans and a few impactful rookies. However, the team still has some clear needs that will have to wait until the 2027 offseason.

Those needs are already taking shape.

Cornerback

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ cornerback room may be facing a crossroads by season’s end, especially on the boundary.

They have Colton Hood for the long term, and Paulson Adebo is under contract for another year, but Adebo appears to have fallen out of favor with the coaching staff after failing to hold on to his starting job and then landing on injured reserve.

Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II are both signed only through this year, so it stands to reason the Giants will see which of the two delivers in this defense and then try to sign that guy to a longer-term deal.

If that doesn’t happen, then Big Blue will almost certainly will have to go to the draft to add to its boundary, where someone like Notre Dame's Leonard Moore is one to watch .

That is, unless the Giants decide to make a splash in free agency, where, as of this writing, Joey Porter Jr. and D.J. Turner II headline the cornerback class.

Defensive Tackle

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Leki Fotu (90) and defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) walk on the field during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't look like Darius Alexander's breakout campaign is coming, at least not right now. The second-year defensive tackle had an opportunity to step into a bigger role in 2026, but he seems to have fallen out of favor. Alexander was listed as a backup on the unofficial Week 1 depth chart , behind Chauncey Golston.

The rest of the interior defensive line is made up of aging veterans. D.J. Reader, 32, and Shelby Harris, 35, and both not signed for the long term.

The Giants will need to add to the group in 2027, even if Alexander proves that he can manage a bigger role. The upcoming draft class should hold some intriguing prospects. Will Echoles of Ole Miss and David Stone of Oklahoma are two names to watch this season.

Wide Receiver

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite making multiple offseason additions at the position, the Giants' wide receiver group has quickly become one of the thinnest on the roster. Juju Smith-Schuster failed to make the roster, Darius Slayton was released shortly after roster cutdowns, and Calvin Austin III, who was signed to a one-year deal, will miss the season with a knee injury .

That leaves Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr. as the only four receivers currently on the active roster, with Nabers and Fields the only two signed beyond this year.

The 2027 NFL Draft class holds multiple top receiver prospects, including Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Indiana's Charlie Becker, the latter of whom has been paired with the Giants in recent mock drafts .

Center

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Michael Schmitz Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the jury is still out on whether the Giants will re-sign Pro Football Focus’s No. 26 starting center (ranked before the start of the 2026 season) or look to upgrade.

Schmitz has allowed pressure on 2.8% of his pass-blocking snaps over the last three seasons, a mediocre rate for a center. If the Giants want more physicality on the offensive line, they should go in a different direction.

If that direction is free agency, then New York better be prepared to open the bank vault. Each of the four centers signed as immediate starters in free agency will make at least $8.3 million on their new deals.

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