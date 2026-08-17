Giants Add Another Ex-Raven to Defense/Special Teams

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh apparently isn’t done with signing former players who were with him in Baltimore.

The Giants are signing linebacker Chandler Martin to a one-year deal , per ESPN. Martin joins offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, fullback Patrick Ricard, punter Jordan Stout, defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, and tight end Isaiah Likely on the team’s training camp roster.

Martin, 6-foot and 229 pounds, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. After not making the Ravens roster last summer, he was signed to the practice squad, where he received three standard elevations.

During those three games, Martin racked up five tackles, all of them coming on special teams, where he played a total of 34 snaps . Martin suffered a torn ACL in Week 13, ending his season and his time with the Ravens.

Earlier this year, he signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles during free agency, but was waived on June 10.

Martin, an inside linebacker by trade, is apparently fully recovered from his injury and will now get another chance to continue his NFL career with the head coach who initially took a chance on him.

The Giants had one known roster spot after cornerback Sam Webb decided to retire on Sunday, four days after signing with the Giants. Earlier today, the team signed quarterback Jake Haener , previously with the New Orleans Saints.

With the signing of Martin, the Giants have waived/injured running back Dante Miller, who Harbaugh said suffered a groin injury in Saturday’s preseason opener.

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