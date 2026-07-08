Giants' Pass-Rush Duo Snubbed in NFL Rankings — But Just Getting Started

The New York Giants have quietly built an elite defensive pass rush over the last few seasons, one that is headlined by edge defenders Brian Burns and Abdul Carter , and one that is as dangerous as any in the league.

So believes Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, who ranked Burns and Carter fifth among the top pass-rushing pairs in the NFL, just below the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers.

Verderame, who admitted that the ranking is "a bit of a future hedge,” pointed to Carter's underlying stats ( 23 quarterback hits ) and Burns' impressive output (16.5 sacks) as reasons to believe in New York's duo moving forward.

Giants On the Rise

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after breaking up a pass during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As encouraging as it is to see Burns and Carter included, they could rise even higher in 2026 with a strong season.

Burns is already established as one of the best edge defenders in football. His 16.5 sacks ranked second in the NFL and first in the NFC last season.

If Myles Garrett hadn't broken the league's single-season sack record , the Giants defender might very well have been an even stronger contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Entering his eighth season, Burns, who has never had a season with fewer than 7.5 sacks and who has not missed a game since coming to the Giants in a trade with Carolina, is expected to remain a top edge rusher.

After a Bumpy Start, Carter Is On the Right Track

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter requires a bit more projection . He finished with just four sacks in his rookie season, but his 66 pressures ranked 13th in the NFL . He came on strong though toward the end of last season once he worked through the discipline issues that had resulted in a pair of benchings by then-interim head coach Mike Kafka.

A more mature and fully committed Carter can be even scarier in 2026, his quick first step often giving him an advantage against offensive linemen who are left grasping for straws when Carter zips by them.

Together, Burns and Carter present an impossible problem for opposing offenses to answer. Neither player can be consistently double-teamed, because doing so would give the other an easy opportunity to get after the passer.

The Giants are certainly relying on the two edge defenders to keep up their dominant play. They need big seasons from both players to compete for the top spot in a competitive NFC East this year.

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