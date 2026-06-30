The Lions Need a Cornerback and the Giants Might Just Be in a Position to Help

The New York Giants might have the answer to a problem that the Detroit Lions didn’t see coming.

Detroit was dealt an unexpected and unfortunate blow due to legal issues involving cornerback Terrion Arnold, their first-round pick in 2024, whom the Lions released on Monday . That leaves the Lions in need of a solid option at a position that generally doesn’t grow on trees.

Fortunately for the Lions, the Giants are stacked at outside cornerback depth between Paulson Adebo, the projected starting left cornerback, veterans Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II, and rookie Colton Hood.

Hood, the team’s second-round pick this year, isn’t going anywhere. Head coach John Harbaugh had already declared, following Hood’s selection back in April, that the former Tennessee Vol would compete for a starting job.

This signals that the Giants believe Hood can eventually step into that role full-time, whether this year or down the line.

The same can’t necessarily be said of Banks and Newsome, both of whom are former first-round draft picks and who are signed through the end of this year.

Banks’s $4.32 Million Trade Value

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Banks has a 2026 cap hit of $4.32 million this year, with his base salary of $2.601 million fully guaranteed. If the Giants were to move him via trade, that’s the amount they’d save on their salary cap.

Newsome, who signed with the Giants this past offseason on a one-year, $8 million deal that can swell as high as $10 million with incentives, has a base salary of $4 million plus up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The Giants, were they to move him via trade before the start of the season, would save $4.75 million.

Overall, there is no major financial advantage to trading one over the other, as the difference is only a few thousand dollars.

Newsome’s Strengths Not the Best Fit for Detroit’s Scheme?

New York Giants CB Greg Newsome II | Patricia Traina | New York Giants On SI

The Lions, according to Detroit Lions On SI publisher John Maakaron, predominantly run more man coverage as part of a 4-3 base defense, though this year, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is looking to incorporate more nickel packages.

That would make Banks the better fit for the scheme. Since 2023, his rookie season, Banks has logged 429 coverage snaps in man coverage, the most of any Giants cornerback over that period. He’s posted 14 pass breakups and has 42 tackles.

Newsome is the opposite, having excelled more in zone coverage. Over the last two seasons, his PFF coverage grades have been among the lowest of his career (54.0 in 2024 and 55.3 in 2025).

Schoen’s History of Holding On Too Long

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen tends to drive a hard bargain when it comes to trading players. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there is one thing that has driven Giants fans crazy about the roster-building approach, it’s that general manager Joe Schoen has stubbornly insisted on holding onto players even if there is a market for their services, only to see them walk out the door in free agency with little to nothing in return.

In the case of Banks, who last year lost his starting job to Cor’Dale Flott, the team is likely hoping for the former Maryland star to have a career rejuvenation under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s more aggressive scheme, which is said to share similarities with what Wink Martindale ran during Banks’s rookie season.

Banks, the Giants probably figure, will be extra motivated after having his option year declined. Based on the spring showing, that motivation has already started to peek through.

Multiple factors would have to fall into place for the Giants to move Banks.

The first, obviously, is whether the Lions would have interest in him, and that won’t be determined until Detroit gets deeper into the summer and sees what options already exist on their roster to replace Arnold.

The other factor is what the Giants potentially view Banks’s worth to be. Would Schoen hold out for a Day 2 pick despite Banks’s struggles over the last couple of years?

Remember, Banks plays a premium position and has many of the tools teams find desirable in their cornerbacks.

And then there is the obvious question: Would the Giants even be interested in trading away Banks if he continues to progress in Wilson’s scheme, especially if Hood proves he’s not yet ready for full-time duty as a starter?

Don’t be surprised if Banks moves to the NFC North once the summer competitions are settled.

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