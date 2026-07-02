FOX Sports Analyst Greg Olsen Makes Bold Prediction for Giants' 2026 Season

The New York Giants are going into the season hoping to build on their four-win campaign from 2025.

Last year, the New England Patriots went from a four-win squad to the AFC champions, so it's possible to have a great turnaround in just one offseason.

While FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen wasn't willing to pencil the Giants in for next year's Super Bowl matchup, he did offer some optimism about their outlook heading into the season.

"I think you look back on last year's team, the way they lost some of those games, the endings to the games, the management, and the bad breaks," Olsen said on The Herd.

"There is an element of luck. There is an element to certain games where it just bounces your way, and some years it seems like you get all the breaks and win all the close games.

“Other years, no matter what you do, no matter how much you study game management and timeout usage, you just can't find a way to finish a game. It felt like that was the case with the Giants last year."

Greg Olsen Views Giants' Upcoming Season with Optimism

It's a lofty goal for the Giants to go from one of the worst teams in the league to a double-digit winner, but there are a lot of pieces put in place from the offseason that suggest things could be different for Big Blue in 2026.

"They've got to keep Jaxson Dart healthy and figure out how to run him, and not so that's going to be something they'll monitor," Olsen said of the Giants.

"I love their draft. I love the pieces that they added. I think their defense is better than it performed last year if they can get that thing straight. I think the talent there is better than the outcome."

Giants Have to Stay Healthy

The Giants missed out on 172 total points last season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Only the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons missed out on more. Meanwhile, the Patriots finished last in this category, and naturally, they made it to the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were third on the list, while the Los Angeles Rams, who finished as the NFC runner-up, came in second on the list. It's further proof that injuries have a significant impact on how a season goes, and health can make or break a year.

The Giants have good problems on their hands. Their lack of success isn't due to the talent on the roster, which is why general manager Joe Schoen stayed on board after the team fired head coach Brian Daboll in the middle of the year.

Things would be much more concerning if the talent on the field were the biggest issue. They have made the changes needed to the coaching staff, bringing in an established head coach, John Harbaugh, who knows how to lead teams deep into the playoffs.

If the Giants can stay healthy, their talent and coaching staff can take them far, possibly even to 10 wins.

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