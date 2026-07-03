Gary Reasons Was the Quiet Force Behind the Giants' Big Blue Wrecking Crew

Linebacker Gary Reasons arrived at the New York Giants at a time of transition.

“The Crunch Bunch” had been dismantled, and it was time for the Giants to re-tool their heralded 3-4 defense as part of the emerging “Big Blue Wrecking Crew,” which was in need of two new linebackers for the 1984 season.

Only Lawrence Taylor (weakside) and Harry Carson (inside) remained after off-season trades of five-time Pro Bowler Brad Van Pelt (strongside) and 11-year stalwart Brian Kelley, who was Carson's partner on the inside.

The foursome had spent three seasons together forging a strong reputation for wreaking havoc on their opponents.

Enter Reasons, who came to the Giants as their fourth-round pick out of Northwestern State (La.) in the 1984 NFL Draft, the same one that brought former Michigan State linebacker Carl Banks (strongside) to the team with the third overall choice.

Reasons arrived with much less fanfare, having played at the Division I-AA level, even though he was the first-ever three-time DI-AA All-American.

Reasons Helped Anchor the NFL's No. 2 Defense in 1986

It took less than two seasons for both of them to settle into the starting lineup, where they enhanced the Giants' defense to the point where it became the NFL's second-ranked outfit (14.8 points allowed per game) in 1986.

In Week 10 at Philadelphia, Reasons intercepted a pass deep in Eagles' territory to set up the first touchdown during a critical 17-14 victory, the Giants' third in a row. He also came up big against Washington in the NFC Championship game with 12 tackles, a sack, and an interception.

Reasons Made His Mark With Two Signature Playoff Plays

Reasons was one of the least heralded regulars of the Big Blue Wrecking Crew, even though he was a starter in five of his eight seasons with the Giants and recorded 10 career interceptions.

Despite being a punishing hitter who consistently seemed to be in the right place at the right time, he gained more attention for his successful jaunt on a fake punt against San Francisco in the 1990 NFC Championship game and for his crunching hit on Denver running back Bobby Humphrey as part of a snow-covered goal-line stand in 1989.

Overall, he appeared in 134 games with 87 starts , posting 10 career interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks during his career.

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