Giants Rookie Report after Week 5 Tie Vs. Commanders

The New York Giants had to place a lot of trust in their rookies from the jump, and after five games, they should be pretty satisfied with the results.

There have been rough patches, and there will be more before the season's end, but the newcomers have made a noticeable difference overall.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI agrees, as he ranked Big Blue's 2026 draft class No. 2 in the league (the Cleveland Browns got the top spot). The Giants’ group is teeming with upside, with a few players already contributing meaningful snaps to winning football. Others require more development, however.

Here’s a close-up look at the Giants Class of 2026, including key undrafted rookie free agents, following their 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5 . (Note: Offensive lineman J.C. Davis and defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis were inactive in Week 5, as has been the case for both all season.)

LB Arvell Reese

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) is tacked by New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese, the 21-year-old linebacker, did not dominate the Washington Commanders on the stat sheet as he did the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Per PFF, he missed a tackle and allowed three receptions for 36 yards in coverage. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels also beat him with his speed.

That said, Reese still made his presence felt at various points of the game. The No. 5 overall pick posted his first career sack and also recorded nine total tackles.

Also, the stat sheet doesn't necessarily capture the hidden contributions that the rookie first-rounder has made by setting his teammates up for success on a given play.

Despite whatever hiccups he had against Daniels, Reese continues to show stellar athleticism, a high motor, and unyielding power that will keep drawing attention from opponents.

RG Francis Mauigoa

Analysts appear split on tackle-turned-guard Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa’s development so far, but he did not allow a single sack against Washington. He also displayed his eye-catching strength multiple times, bowling over guys while protecting Jameis Winston.

There are still some flaws, though. Mauigoa is learning the intricacies of the interior, which shows in his spotty run-blocking. The offensive line as a unit needs to improve there, and with time, the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder should get more comfortable.

It is, however, fair to say he’s trending in the right direction.

CB Colton Hood

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) defends against Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations are reasonably high for a top-40 draft selection, and cornerback Colton Hood could still meet them. Still, the solid play of starters Greg Newsome II and Deonte Banks has given Hood time to acclimate to the speed of the game, where he has done so by contributing on special teams.

In Week 5 against Washington, Hood led the Giants with three special teams tackles before a head injury forced him out of the game. He was particularly sharp on kickoff coverage, taking smart angles to force the returner into the coverage.

Defensively, Hood was pressed into action when Banks missed two games with a calf injury. Per PFF, he’s allowed six catches for only 49 yards , and yes, he’s been a magnet for opposing quarterbacks.

But Hood has shown the intensity and skill set that will ultimately pay off for him in this aggressive defensive system.

WR Malachi Fields

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) runs the ball defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Fabian Moreau (24) during overtime at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he has only 17 targets, Fields, the big-bodied pass-catcher, is showing impressive skills and instincts.

He totaled two receptions for 20 yards this past Sunday, but might have racked up bigger numbers if he had been thrown to more often. Right now, the coaches seem to be asking him to put his strong downfield blocking skills on more of a display.

But as a pass target, Fields gained notable separation at times, making him a valuable deep threat in the long term. The 6-foot-4 wideout has also yet to drop a pass this season, displaying the kind of sure hands the Giants have lacked in the past.

It might just be a matter of time before Fields gets more involved in the deep passing game, especially if the Giants move away from a struggling, run-heavy offense and let quarterback Jameis Winston do what he does best: sling the ball downfield.

LB Jack Kelly

Kelly, the sixth-rounder out of BYU, has not logged a snap at linebacker but has, as expected, stepped into a big role on special teams. This past week, he nearly blocked a punt late in the first half. He also has one special teams tackle on the year.

New York has made significant progress in the third phase of the game, and this Day 3 pick is one reason why.

K Dominic Zvada (UDFA)

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) misses a field goal during overtime against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was unrealistic to expect rookie kicker Dominic Zvada never to miss a field goal attempt. So after converting the first nine attempts of his NFL career, his bad day at the office came against Washington in clearly unfavorable weather conditions.

Rain is often unkind to this position, and this outing was no exception. Nevertheless, three misfires warrant fair criticism if you believe a kicker should be able to function regardless of the weather.

Zvada was unsuccessful on attempts from 50, 57, and 46 yards. He did connect from 51 and 56 yards, though, so perhaps there is little reason to worry moving forward. The 22-year-old has earned the benefit of the doubt.

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