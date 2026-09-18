Giants RB Cam Skattebo Thrives Under the Bright Lights
In this story:
If the legendary 1975 cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live were considered the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo may be earning a reputation as one of the most ”Prime Time Ready” players in today’s NFL.
Skattebo and the Giants caught the eye of the NFL universe in Week 1 with an impressive 28-20 prime-time victory over the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, as 25.7 million viewers tuned in to Sunday Night Football.
Now, for the second time in as many weeks, the team is preparing for another contest during peak nighttime viewing hours — a Week 2 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.
While some may quiver, or even crack under the prime-time pressure, Skattebo considers it business as usual.
“It's another opportunity to win a game, but it's another opportunity to go out there and do what we do,” Skattebo told reporters earlier this week.
“I like to look at each day as its own. We’re going to continue to prepare for this game. And we're going to go out there and execute.”
Cam Skattebo Has Quickly Become a Fan Favorite in East Rutherford
Skattebo’s compelling charisma, combined with a skillful playing style, has rapidly made him a favorite among Giants fans. Selected in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back compiled 410 yards (4.1 avg.) and five touchdowns in eight games last season.
In Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football — yet another prime-time stage — Skattebo ran for three touchdowns in a 34-17 win, becoming the second Giants rookie running back since Charlie Evans in 1971 to rush for three touchdowns in a game. Unfortunately, a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 8 prematurely ended his season.
Still, the 24-year-old returned to the gridiron in Week 1 to much acclaim, rushing for 81 yards and one touchdown, accentuated by his signature backflip scoring celebration. With Week 2 now in his sights, Skattebo is ready to showcase his physical running style to the Rams defense — unfazed by the glare of a national television audience.
If it seems he plays his best football under the bright lights of prime time, Skattebo believes it's a simple byproduct of having a larger audience.
“I feel like I'm the best player on the field and you guys notice it more when the lights are on because more people are paying attention,” he quipped.
“I'm going to play the same way I do every game. I play as hard as I can and give it my best shot.”
Sign up for our free newsletterand follow us on Facebookand Xfor the latest news, and send your mailbag questionsto us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Mike D’Abate joins the New York Giants On SI team, bringing a family history of having followed the Giants since childhood. Previously, he has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.Follow mdabateNFL