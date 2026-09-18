Giants RB Cam Skattebo Thrives Under the Bright Lights

If the legendary 1975 cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live were considered the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo may be earning a reputation as one of the most ”Prime Time Ready” players in today’s NFL.

Skattebo and the Giants caught the eye of the NFL universe in Week 1 with an impressive 28-20 prime-time victory over the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, as 25.7 million viewers tuned in to Sunday Night Football.

Now, for the second time in as many weeks, the team is preparing for another contest during peak nighttime viewing hours — a Week 2 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.

While some may quiver, or even crack under the prime-time pressure, Skattebo considers it business as usual.

“It's another opportunity to win a game, but it's another opportunity to go out there and do what we do,” Skattebo told reporters earlier this week.

“I like to look at each day as its own. We’re going to continue to prepare for this game. And we're going to go out there and execute.”

Cam Skattebo Has Quickly Become a Fan Favorite in East Rutherford

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo’s compelling charisma, combined with a skillful playing style, has rapidly made him a favorite among Giants fans. Selected in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back compiled 410 yards (4.1 avg.) and five touchdowns in eight games last season.

In Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football — yet another prime-time stage — Skattebo ran for three touchdowns in a 34-17 win, becoming the second Giants rookie running back since Charlie Evans in 1971 to rush for three touchdowns in a game. Unfortunately, a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 8 prematurely ended his season.

Still, the 24-year-old returned to the gridiron in Week 1 to much acclaim, rushing for 81 yards and one touchdown, accentuated by his signature backflip scoring celebration. With Week 2 now in his sights, Skattebo is ready to showcase his physical running style to the Rams defense — unfazed by the glare of a national television audience.

If it seems he plays his best football under the bright lights of prime time, Skattebo believes it's a simple byproduct of having a larger audience.

“I feel like I'm the best player on the field and you guys notice it more when the lights are on because more people are paying attention,” he quipped.

“I'm going to play the same way I do every game. I play as hard as I can and give it my best shot.”

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