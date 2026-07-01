Lucas Patrick's Rare Interior Line Versatility Gives Him a Path Onto the Giants' Roster

The New York Giants bringing in a journeyman like Lucas Patrick speaks to the level of versatility they seek in an offensive lineman. Patrick could end up being what Greg Van Roten was supposed to be when he first came to the Giants: a super sub who could fill in all across the interior of the offensive line.

Patrick has played all three positions on the inside of the offensive line. He spent a full season at left guard, a full season at right guard, and a full season at center.

He has played in different offenses for different teams. He is the only guy on this offensive line who can boast that type of versatility. Everybody else on the interior could have theoretical versatility, but we have not seen it play out in a game. You can't say that about Patrick.

There will be massive battles during training camp to decide who will be on this offensive line. That versatility will be Patrick's calling card for why he should make the final roster. On any given Sunday, when he is active, he can support three positions as a backup.

LUCAS PATRICK, C/OG

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 313 lbs.

Exp.: 10 Years

School: Duke

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

In March of 2025, Patrick signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth over $2,000,000. They gave him the opportunity to compete for a starting job, and throughout training camp, he won the job as the starting right guard.

Unfortunately for Patrick, his tenure as the starting right guard for the Bengals was short-lived. During the first game of the season, he suffered a severe calf injury after only 16 snaps. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the next six weeks.

He returned to action in Week 8 against the New York Jets, but was unable to regain the starting job he had earned in the preseason.

In fact, he was unable to make a difference in any capacity on this team. He played only one offensive snap and six special teams snaps in that game.

It would be a sign of things to come for him in Cincinnati: he only suited up for six contests that season and logged a total of 23 reps in game action on offense. He would accrue even fewer snaps on special teams in what became a completely irrelevant time for Patrick with the team in the AFC North.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, Patrick signed a one-year contract for a little under $1,500,000. It included a $62,500 signing bonus and $262,500 in guaranteed money.

In addition to his signing bonus, he will earn a $100,000 roster bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus. He will earn a base salary of $1.3 million, with a cap hit just under that number and a dead cap number of $262,500.

The guaranteed money and bonuses in his contract suggest the Giants see him as part of their team heading into 2026.

2026 Preview

The premise of what Patrick needs to do in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster is simple: just show that he has the versatility. He must demonstrate that he is more valuable to stay on the active roster because of his ability to play both center and guard.

What makes it difficult comes down to one unavoidable factor: style of play. John Harbaugh is building a bully on the offensive line: a unit filled with gigantic bodies who move people out of the way like bulldozers clearing trees from a forest.

Outside the center, he does not resemble the type of body capable of carrying out that mission. This requires guys like Daniel Faalele and Evan Neal, who are over 6 feet 7 inches and 340 plus pounds.

As of right now, we don't know if the team will train guys who haven't played center at the position to see if they need to carry two centers on the active roster. But if they don't, that will be his other entry point onto the team, securing him as the unquestioned number-two center.

This offensive line reimagining can't be accomplished in one season, so there's still room for Patrick to remain relevant. That time may not extend past 2026. He has a good chance to make the team because of it.

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