Why Isaiah Likely Is Sold on New Starting Giants QB J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is impressed by what he’s seen thus far from new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy .

Since arriving in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy’s on-field mechanics and commitment to learning Big Blue’s offensive playbook have earned Likely’s trust and respect.

New York’s current leader in touchdown receptions (five) appears firmly behind McCarthy ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown with the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

“Great quarterback,” Likely told reporters when asked about New York’s starter. “Somebody that is trying to learn, get after it. Obviously, a smile on his face every time he’s out there. Somebody that is obviously competitive.”

Despite limited practice time together in recent weeks, Likely and McCarthy are already developing an impressive working relationship.

The Giants’ new starter connected with the tight end on a successful two-point conversion and a 24-yard touchdown pass during New York’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Even in the 34-27 loss, Likely remains encouraged by the Giants’ chances of winning with McCarthy at the helm, and he is determined to strengthen the chemistry the pair has already begun to form.

“I’d say really just trying to make his life as easy as possible,” Likely said. “Letting him know that as long as the ball’s in the air and in my vicinity, it’s a great pass either way.

“It doesn’t matter if somebody’s on me or if I’m wide open,” he added. “Just throw the ball, trust me, and I’m going to make the play for you.”

Likely Aims to Get J.J. McCarthy Comfortable in Giants Offense

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) celebrates with tight end Isaiah Likely (9) after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Likely signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants, joining head coach John Harbaugh , who also came over from Baltimore.

Through the first six games of the season, the five-year veteran has caught 39 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns. In the process, he has established himself as New York’s top option at tight end.

Still, the 26-year-old is now catching passes from his third quarterback this season. The Giants lost incumbent starter Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and Jameis Winston, a 12-year veteran, was replaced by McCarthy in the fourth quarter of New York’s Week 6 loss.

After McCarthy’s performance in relief, Harbaugh named him the starter for Week 7. New York may now return to an offensive style that includes designed runs and RPO packages, elements that were not compatible with Winston’s strengths.

With their Week 7 matchup against the Texans fast approaching, the Giants offense will look to balance McCarthy’s mobile, motion-heavy style with the pass-catching prowess of Likely and receiver Malik Nabers.

Likely, who is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, has already been a heavily targeted option in the passing game, and his route running and contested-catch ability should make him a reliable target against a Texans defense that brings heavy pressure.

To build his connection with McCarthy, Likely understands that much of the work must be done this week, both on the field and in the film room. If their chemistry grows, the Giants may have found a formula that could carry them to their first playoff appearance since 2022.

“With a week of preparation, I feel like he (McCarthy) is going to know a little more of the offense,” Likely said. “I feel like he’ll be a little more comfortable.

“Having a game plan that fits J.J. and what he does well, and going out there this week and knowing that the offense is behind J.J., I feel like it will be a lot better for him.”

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