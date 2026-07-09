Who Leads the Giants in 2026? Nagy's New Offense Points to New Names

The New York Giants offense returns many of the same faces from a year ago, but will still have a much different look thanks to new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s scheme.

The new-look offense is transitioning to a more explosive passing offense that will lean more heavily on gap-blocking schemes. This contrasts with what the Giants previously ran, which was more of a zone-blocking and quick-passing attack.

With these new factors set to come into play, here are some early projections as to which offensive playmakers, excluding Dart, will lead the team in the most prominent statistical categories.

Receptions/Receiving Yards: Isaiah Likely Projects as the Giants' Top Pass-Catcher

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and wide receiver Isaiah Likely (9) talk during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' wide receiver room is in a state of flux and is rife with questions about when star receiver Malik Nabers will return from his ACL injury.

While that is expected to happen at some point in the coming season, there is also a question of how long it will take for Nabers to truly look like the difference-maker he was before his injury, and what the receiver room will look like in the interim.

With head coach John Harbaugh having historically leaned heavily on 12-personnel with the Baltimore Ravens, there’s little reason to think that will change with the Giants, especially after Harbaugh brought with him tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency.

Likely will see a great number of snaps from the slot, where his 6-foot-4 size makes him a mismatch against smaller slot cornerbacks. Add to that Likely’s 60.9% career contested catch rate, and the tight end is set up to have career-shattering numbers in the passing game in his first season with Big Blue.

Rushing Yards: Tyrone Tracy Jr. Edges Out Skattebo for the Rushing Lead

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo has his sights set on 2,000 rushing yards in 2026, having racked up 410 rushing yards on 101 carries before his injury. Despite having double the carries, Tyrone Tracy Jr had the better per-rush average (4.2).

No one is really talking about which of these two backs will emerge as the team’s RB1 in 2026, a factor that will likely determine who ends up the team’s rushing yardage leader.

Tracy gets the edge here for having better numbers in total rushing yards on designed attempts that went for 15+ yards (140) , but that said, this will be a race to see who emerges as the team’s rushing yardage leader.

Rushing TDs: Cam Skattebo Emerges as the Giants' Goal-Line Threat

Last season, Dart was the Giants’ runaway rushing touchdown leader with nine scores on the ground. This year, Skattebo, one of Dart’s buddies, will give him a run for the money.

Skattebo’s downhill running style, in which he rolls over defenders, is a big feather in his cap when working to exploit smaller areas of the field.

Before his season-ending ankle injury last year, he averaged 3.04 yards after contact per rush , a figure that was head and shoulders above that of Tracy’s (2.66) and Singletary’s (2.42) averages.

Skattebo’s running style also sets him up nicely to break tackles, thereby setting him up for a productive year if the Giants, as is expected, are more frequent visitors to the red zone in 2026.

Receiving Touchdowns: Malachi Fields Leads the Giants in Touchdown Grabs

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all due respect to former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, who forecast a huge statistical season ahead for Odell Beckham Jr. in receiving yards and touchdowns this year, Beckham has yet to make the roster or prove that Father Time has not yet caught up with him.

Rookie Malachi Fields is a better choice. His 6-foot-4, 218-pound frame and wide catch radius give him the edge in high-pointing balls and hauling in off-target passes that are thrown within his catch radius.

Fields has also shown good body control and the ability to box out smaller defensive backs, which the Giants' offense will put to good use in the upcoming season.

Giants' Receiver Room Remains Biggest Wild Card

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge in putting this forecast together is that the makeup of the receiver room is not yet known, as that group, once it’s set, will add another layer of intrigue into how people are deployed and in what circumstances.

Overall, the Giants are focused on improving their average points scored per game of 22.4, which ranked 17th last season , to become more competitive as they seek to turn around their fortunes.

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