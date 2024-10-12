Top College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants in Week 7
Week 7 of the College Football Season is upon us, and what a season it’s been so far! We continue our look at some of the top prospects projected to be a part of the 2025 draft class that we think will fit a need for the New York Giants.
CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Heading into Week 7, Notre Dame's star cornerback Benjamin Morrison is preparing for the season's toughest wide receiver matchup in Stanford's star receiver Elic Ayomanor, a big, athletic pass catcher.
Morrison will be expected to lock horns with Ayomanor in coverage. He entered the season as some draft fans CB1 & CB2. After the hot start from Travis Hunter and Will Johnson, Morrison needs his own signature game and moments to reclaim his spot in the CB1 discussion.
Morrison struggled with the strength of Louisville receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, so scouts are no doubt interested to see how he does against another physical WR, Ayomanor.
WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
Pat Bryant is having a solid season for the Fighting Illini. Bryant has caught 23 of his 29 targets for 348 yards and six touchdowns.
Bryant has the height and weight needed to be a consistent, productive receiver at the next level. He plays with good speed to attack/press defensive backs vertically down the field. Bryant has strong ball skills to make plays on the ball in the air.
Against Purdue's secondary, Bryant has another chance to put his abilities on display and help lead his team to a win.
OT Isaiah World, Nevada
Isaiah World is one of the more under-the-radar players in college football. Nevada's cornerstone left tackle has developed into a stable and reliable blindside protector for their quarterback in the pocket.
This season, the World has pitched a shutout and has not allowed a sack. He is preparing for a stiff test against Oregon State's defensive line.
At 6-8 and 310 pounds, World needs to take these opportunities against bigger programs to stamp himself as a legitimate draft prospect with an NFL future.
He moves well and has good power, and shining under the spotlight will help raise awareness of his profile overall.
TE Oronde Gadsen II, Syracuse
In a loaded tight-end group, Syracuse star Oronde Gadsen II was coming off a great performance last week. He looks to compound and stack good performances together in back-to-back weeks.
Going on the road to face a well-coached North Carolina State defense will not be easy. Gadsen reminds me of former New York Giants tight end Darren Waller. A big, athletically gifted pass catcher who can create mismatches.
Gadsen has been the best and top target for senior quarterback Kyle McCord. With only one loss, they have a chance to keep building momentum to a potential ACC-defining showdown with the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the season.
Gadsen will play a pivotal role if they desire to have that level of success in 2024.
LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
Former safety converted into linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is athletic with a three-down skillset. The Oregon Ducks' defense faces their most difficult challenge this season when Ohio State's high-powered offense rolls into Eugene.
Bassa will be tasked with filling run lanes properly to slow down this two-headed monster rushing attack the Buckeyes will deploy.
I can't forget his value as a spot dropped in zone coverages on passing downs. He can prove his worth as an off-ball linebacker if he can help stall this explosive offense from Ohio State.