3 Observations on Jaguars Exercising Travon Walker's Option
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big move toward securing Travon Walker for the long-term future on Monday, officially exercising his fifth-year option.
Walker is now locked onto the Jaguars roster for at least the next two seasons, giving the Jaguars plenty of security with the 2022 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick.
But what do we make of the Jaguars' move to keep Walker under contract through 2026? We break it down below.
Jaguars' timing says it all
The Jaguars were the first team to pick up the option on their 2022 first-round pick, which should say it all. There are some situations where a player's fifth-year options can't be picked up due to being released so it is not exactly the first of 32, but it is still the tone setter for the 2022 class.
Frankly, the timing should say it all. The Jaguars want Walker and want him around for a long time, hence them deciding on his option with another month left to make the decision on the option's deadline. Walker is the Jaguars' guy through and through.
The option the Jaguars didn't pick up yet
The Jaguars still have around a month to pick up their second fifth-year option of the 2022 NFL Draft, but it is at least noting that they only picked up Walker's option on Monday. When it comes to fourth-year linebacker Devin Lloyd and his option, though, there have always been more question marks than around Walker's option.
Just because the Jaguars did not pick up Lloyd's option at the same time they announced Walker's does not mean it won't happen. But since the Jaguars controlled the news with this announcement, they could have also taken time to announce both options if they were going to approve both. At the very least, now all of the focus will fully shift to Lloyd.
How do the Jaguars play the 2025 season?
With Walker now on the fifth-year option, the Jaguars won't have to rush into a contract agreement with Walker. It is clear the Jaguars want to work out a long-term deal with Walker, but having the fifth-year option means the Jaguars have afforded themselves some options.
Amongst those options is the Jaguars can simply move forward this summer and fall with a deal for Walker, making his 2026 option a moot point. But thanks to the option, the Jaguars can also let him play out the season before making a decision, all without having to feel the pressure to make a decision or even have to use the franchise tag in the coming months after the season concludes. Now, the Jaguars have all the time they could want.
