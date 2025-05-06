The Jaguars' Best Value Pick from the NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away multiple picks for the right to move to the No. 2 pick in the draft and select Travis Hunter. Among other picks, general manager James Gladstone sent the team's first round pick in next year's draft to the Cleveland Browns to move up.
However, the jury is still out, as the Jaguars have yet to play a game, the move for Hunter should likely turn out to be a successful one. Still, because of the draft capital the Jaguars had to give up for Hunter, that was likely the pick with the least overall value for Jacksonville.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes the Jaguars selecting running back Bhayshul Tuten with the 104th overall pick in the draft was the draft pick with the best value for Jacksonville. Howe noted the fact that Tuten should push for a starting position or significany playing time right away.
"Tuten should immediately push starter Travis Etienne (playing on his fifth-year option) for snaps, possibly in a similar way to how Bucky Irving jumped Rachaad White with Liam Coen’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. Tuten has explosive quickness and he’s dangerous in space. Coen is as good as any play caller in the league at scheming up mismatches, particularly out of the backfield, so Tuten has very intriguing upside in the Jacksonville offense," Howe said.
Although some do not, Jacksonville believes they had a productive draft class. However, after going from one of the best rushing teams in the league to one of the worst in just a matter of weeks, the Jaguars aimed to help their ground game by adding Tuten to the mix.
Coen was tasked with helping get more out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. A competent ground game and an improved offensive line are the two quickest ways to make that happen and the Jaguars have addressed both position groups this offseason.
Time will tell what the Jaguars will ultimately be this upcoming season. However, it is clear that the Jaguars have a plan in place and they are sticking to it.
