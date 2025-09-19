Jaguars' Brian Thomas Reveals Status For Texans Game
JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- Don't mind Brian Thomas Jr.'s status on the injury report this week.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver will play this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, he revealed in the locker room on Friday.
Thomas' Status
"I'm good," Thomas said when asked about the wrist injury that had him limited for Thursday's practice.
Thomas practiced fully on Wednesday, and head coach Liam Coen did not disclose one way or another on Friday the status of his star receiver.
“Yeah, the injury report will come out today, this afternoon. So, definitely, I think had a better week in terms of the way we were trying to connect. So, excited about his op this weekend," Coen said.
Thomas and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have struggled to connect since the start of training camp, a similar theme to the second-year receivers rookie season. But Thomas made numerous big plays to start the 2024 season with Lawrence delivering him the ball, and the hope was the two would fix their connection once the lights came on in Week 1.
After a Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers where he caught one pass on seven targets, Thomas was given 12 targets to work with in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He and Lawrence connected on just four of those targets for 49 yards, with Lawrence missing Thomas on a few occasions and with Thomas having a fourth-down drop that, if caught, would have sealed the win for the Jaguars.
“It’s football. It doesn't always go perfect. Obviously, we would've loved to start off hot these first two games and have our connection be ripping and me finding him everywhere and him having a great year and all those things. But we're in a week two, everybody, so I think we can all just take a deep breath, give B.T. a little space," Lawrence said this week.
Lawrence on Thomas
"He's going to be just fine. I’m not worried about him at all. Just something we’ve got to continue to work at and we're going to have a good plan for him each week to be involved. He's too good of a player to not be involved and make those plays down the field that we all know he can make. I've got all the confidence in the world in him and I’m excited for just another opportunity for him this week to get going.”
