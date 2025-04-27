Ransaw Report Card: New Jaguars DB has ‘Speed for Days’
Jacksonville ranked dead last in pass defense last year, allowing 257.4 yards per game. James Gladstone took a step toward mitigating that issue on Friday night.
The Jaguars drafted Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw with the 88th overall selection, a third-round pick the organization obtained from Minnesota midway through last season for tackle Cam Robinson. The Vikings needed a left tackle to replace the injured Christian Darrisaw.
Gladstone was extremely loud in the first round, trading up for Travis Hunter. But the price he paid made the Jacksonville draft room a quiet place early on Night 2. The Jaguars made some noise in Round 3, however, with back-to-back picks. They got Ransaw at 88 and traded up with Houston to take guard Wyatt Milum from West Virginia at 89.
The Jaguars’ general manager said what impressed him most about Ransaw is an endless list.
“Our coaches did such a good job articulating the vision for his usage, opened my eyes to a lot of elements that he possesses,” Gladstone said Friday night. “One of the things that really jumps out more than anything is the versatility. As we look at that defensive back room, obviously the capacity to play corner, play safety, he showcased the post work at the All-Star Circuit that really jumped out.”
Also impressed with Ransaw’s tackle ratio, Gladstone said the team would begin the player’s NFL career as a safety. Here’s a sampling of the draft grades issued by national analysts for Jacksonville’s selection of Ransaw.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A
“One of my favorite DBs in the entire class. Chippy, explosive, outstanding tackler who can match up with sudden WRs in the slot, blitz effectively off the corner, or roll back to safety and range downfield to make plays on the football. Downhill, attacking part of his game is better than his awareness and ball skills in coverage. Speed for days, too.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B
“Good nickel potential here. He's effective against the run, though solid route runners can beat him consistently.”
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B
“The Jaguars desperately need to retool their secondary after a disastrous 2024 campaign, and Ransaw helps them do so. A transfer from Troy, the Tulane product ran a blazing 4.33 40-time at the scouting combine and combined with his size at 197 pounds, should give NFL receivers a tough combination to deal with. Last season, he was named third-team All-AAC.”
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: B-minus
“The Jaguars make a rather big reach for Ransaw, limited as a hybrid extra linebacker type who needs to develop a lot more in coverage.”
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – Grade: B-minus
“An absolute burner, Ransaw (5-11, 197) ran a 4.33 40 (with a blazing 1.47-second 10-yard split). He has real potential as a nickel corner in the NFL, but he’s also played on the outside. A physical player who helps in the run game, Ransaw can get a little lost in coverage and will need to refine his technique, but there’s plenty of upside.”
