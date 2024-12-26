2025 NFL Draft: 3 Defensive Prospects Jaguars Could Consider in First Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball once the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. But which players could be the top options to fill those needs and help turn the Jaguars into a winner?
We take a look at three different defensive prospects below who could make sense as first-round fits for the Jaguars, and why the picks may or may not happen.
Michigan DL Mason Graham
When it comes to this year's defensive tackle class, it is clear from the jump that Michigan's Mason Graham is the headliner. Graham has positional and scheme versatility and has the movement skills, athleticism and strength to be an impact against both the run and the pass. He looks like a ready-made impact player in the middle of a defensive line.
The Jaguars did add two defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft in second-round pick Maason Smith and fourth-round pick Jordan Jefferson, but neither is the type of player at this stage who would dissuade selecting a player like Graham early in the draft.
Michigan CB Will Johnson
The big fish of the 2025 NFL Draft is obviously Colorado's Travis Hunter. But if the Jaguars don't land the top pick -- or at least the first pick after the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants -- then the chances of them landing the star cornerback/wide receiver hybrid will be slim to none. With that said, the consolation prize in this year's cornerback class is a prospect who would be a top pick at the position in most classes.
Will Johnson has production, size, speed, physicality -- everything one looks for in a cornerback prospect. He can fit any scheme and will be ready to make an NFL secondary better from the day he steps on the field. If the Jaguars can't land Hunter, then they would still be able to get a talent with Pro Bowl potential in Johnson.
Georgia DB Malakai Starks
It is hard to make an argument for any position other than safety as the Jaguars' biggest need entering 2025. Yes, the Jaguars will have holes in several other key spots, but no position group would need an influx of talent and instincts more than a safety group that has struggled throughout the entire 2024 season.
With Andre Cisco set to be a free agent in March and Antonio Johnson not yet panning out as a starting-caliber safety, the Jaguars will need to throw multiple darts at the position. Georgia's Malakai Starks is set to be the top safety prospect since Kyle Hamilton and could instantly improve the Jaguars' pass defense.
