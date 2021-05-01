UDFA Tracker: Jacksonville Jaguars Agree To Terms With Six Undrafted Free Agents Following NFL Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars home
UDFA Tracker: Jaguars Agree To Terms With Six Undrafted Free Agents Following NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun signing undrafted free agents to the roster. Follow along here for updates as those are announced
The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up the NFL Draft, in which they took nine picks total. Now the club begins the process of signing undrafted free agents to the camp roster. These prospects will work in camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad. 

UDFA's have been a bright spot for Jaguars in the past, shaping the roster and success. Co-owner Tony Khan helps lead the charge for under the radar players, and in recent years it has resulted in players such as Jarrod Wilson, Tre Herndon, Andrew Wingard and the most popular UDFA in recent history, running back James Robinson.

Robinson set a new record in 2020 for all-purpose scrimmage yards (1,414) by an undrafted free agent rookie and finished just 34 yards shy of the UDFA rookie rushing record, with 1,070 yards. An injury kept Robinson out of the final game of the season. 

General Manger Trent Baalke said the club doesn't have a certain number of free agents they're trying to sign, but teams can't go over 90 players. The Jaguars roster (post draft) currently sits at 79 players. 

To keep up with all of the latest undrafted free agent news, we are going to keep track of which free agents have reportedly signed with the Jaguars and will be official members of the franchise moving forward in 2021. 

Jaguars Assistant Head Coach/Inside Linebackers Coach Charlie Strong was at Alabama last season with Dylan Moses. 

Here is the full list of the six undrafted free agents whom the Jaguars announced they have agreed to terms with: 

  • DJ Daniel, Corner, Georgia
  • Josh Imatorbhebhe, Wide receiver, Illinois 
  • Tim Jones, WR, Southern Mississippi 
  • Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama 
  • Kenny Randall, DT, Charleston 
  • Corey Straughter, C, Louisiana Monroe

