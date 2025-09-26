Jaguars' Latest Injury Report Has Major Dyami Brown Update
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to have all hands on deck this Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
The biggest name to watch? Veteran wide receiver Dyami Brown, who left last Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury and did not return.
Brown has played a key role in the passing game to this point in the season, and him missing all of Wednesday's practice was not the best sign for his chances to play in the key Week 4 road contest. But on Thursday, the Jaguars and Brown got a big update as Brown was listed as limited.
Brown's Practice
During the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Brown went through stretches and individual drills with the team after not being on the practice field in any capacity during the previous day.
If Brown can't play on Sunday, then the Jaguars will look to third-year wide receiver Parker Washington as the primary replacement in the spot across from Brian Thomas Jr. and next to rookie receiver Travis Hunter.
“Parker's absolutely important to fill Dyami's gap, but he would be important probably without Dyami out there," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday. "I mean he's made plays when he has had opportunities and I think the way he's worked and continues to progress, he'll continue to have opportunities to make plays.”
Outside of Washington, the Jaguars also have veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick serving a key role in the offense. Patrick caught his first pass last week and turned in into one of the offense's best plays of the day, and his role could continue to expand as he spends more time in the offense after being traded for following the preseason.
Patrick spoke in the locker room on Thursday and gave his insight on what he and the rest of the receiver room should focus on when it comes to Sunday's game vs. the 49ers.
They just play hard. Man, balls to the wall. One of the things with them, you just gotta after you make a catch or you're running the ball, just protect that ball. Protect the ball with your life and everything else should take care of itself.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Week 4's Thursday injury report.
Comment on our Facebook page to talk about Week 4's Thursday njury report WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.